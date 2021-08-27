The Guam Visitors Bureau is looking to extend to Indonesia a program that allows tourists to receive a COVID-19 vaccine while visiting the island.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez reported at a board meeting Thursday that the bureau is in talks with Bosawa Corp. to be a part of the Guam Air V&V, or vaccination and vacation, program.

The privately held conglomerate has diversified interests in a number of industries, including cement, automotive, power plants, financial services, natural resources and infrastructure. The company's wide reach, coupled with a low vaccination rate in Indonesia, makes for a good potential addition to the program, Perez said.

The corporation is currently exploring chartering flights to vaccinate its employees and clients in the United States. Guam's proximity to Indonesia would save the company time and money to get employees inoculated with a U.S.-approved COVID-19 vaccine – which is a requirement for Bosawa's business interests in the Middle East, GVB stated in its presentation.

Attracting just 0.01% of the population to come to the island would bring about 27,000 tourists to Guam, which is more than half of the arrivals in 2021 so far.

Despite charter flights resuming from South Korea, and the ongoing Air V&V program, just 43,244 people have visited Guam in 2021, an 86% decline from last year. American travelers, which includes visiting military service members, represent 68.5% of all visitors this year.

Competing spending interests

A cash forecast showed nearly $1 million has been allocated for the Air V&V program, from a total of more than $8 million in committed funding to help the island's tourism industry recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Board members and management discussed how best to allocate GVB's limited resources as it plans to position Guam's top industry for a rebound.

At the meeting, a question was raised about when the government decides what other programs will get GVB's funding support in light of the temporary nature of vaccine tourism.

"As those numbers (of vaccinations) continue to go up in those source markets, ... don't get me wrong, I think Air V&V is a fantastic program, and I'm happy we did it and I'm glad people were coming here for it. But every day that number goes up, the Air V&V program here on Guam becomes a little less relevant," said Sam Shinohara, of United Airlines, chairman of GVB's reopening task force. "At what juncture do we start providing resources to that particular program, and try to figure out the balance of our recovery?"

Competing spending interests include airline incentives to help make trips to Guam more affordable, and destination management – essentially improving the state of Guam's parks and beaches.

"We don't know at what juncture that is," Perez said in response to Shinohara. "And ... it's kind of art and science, right? Science is what you're talking about. And at some point, it's also an art – in terms of trying to managerially optimize. It's not necessarily 'what's the best answer,' but what answer makes the best fit."

The bureau is projecting a cash balance of just over $4 million at its disposal by the end of September, excluding funds committed for market recovery efforts, capital expenditures, Air V&V and a "Hafa Adai Half" campaign.

"My concern is ... I see we have $4 million but we can spend that in the blink of an eye in market recovery," Shinohara said. "Because once these source markets are ready for robust business, we're competing with everybody. And we're going to need to spend resources to compete properly."

Board members also considered whether to reserve budgeted recovery funds for later in 2021, when markets such as Japan may lift quarantine requirements for tourists returning home from Guam.