Make your way down south Saturday, Aug. 5, for food, fun, music and more, hosted by the Guam Visitors Bureau.

GVB announced the schedule of I'netnon Man Taotao Micronesia, a festival presented by the Guam Micronesia Island Fair. The event, which translates from CHamoru to "a gathering of people from Micronesia," will feature different cultures from around the region and a host of different activities at three separate locations: the Valley of the Latte Adventure Park; Jeff's Pirates Cove; and the Country Club of the Pacific.

Billed as a "showcase of southern Guam," it's meant to help break visitors out of the "prism of Tumon" and get a taste of what the island can really offer, as well as provide a healthy dose of fun, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said Friday at a press conference at Jeff's Pirates Cove in Ipan.

Perez said the festival is a welcome reprieve for visitors and residents in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.

"The good news is that we're all here to celebrate," Perez said.

Talo'fo'fo' Mayor Vicente Taitague said the festival will be an opportunity to get "good food and good culture" and for visitors and residents to get a taste of the "real" Guam.

"We worked hard for this event, so I'm looking forward to you coming down and enjoying it," Taitague said.

Cultural performances and competitions

The festival will kick off at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Valley of the Latte Adventure Park, where visitors and residents can enjoy a riverboat tour and a host of different cultural performances, including a mwarmwar and basket-making demonstration from the Yap Community of Guam, a sakau ceremony demonstration from the Pohnpei Student Organization and traditional dancing from Para I Probechu'n I Taotao-Tao. There also will be a life-size re-creation of the legendary massive latte stones from the House of Tåga on Tinian, according to Valley of the Latte CEO David Tydingco.

Attendees need to make their own way down to any one of the locations to enjoy the entire festival, Tydingco added, as a shuttle service will offer free trips among the three locations between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., at 15-minute intervals.

Drop in at the Country Club of the Pacific between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to catch a slingstone competition hosted by Åcho Marianas. CCP General Manager Jon Cramer said visitors can get a demonstration of how to launch a slingstone from the experts, some of whom can launch a stone as far as 300 yards.

At Jeff's Pirates Cove, a coed beach volleyball competition hosted by the Guam Volleyball Federation will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with a musical performance at noon by MicroNation. The site is home to plenty of local history for those who want to take a walk around, said owner Jeff Pleadwell, including a Japanese pillbox built during World War II.