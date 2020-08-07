The first quarter of the new budget year, which starts in October, "would be kind of ugly" for tourism, Deputy General Manager Gerry Perez of the Guam Visitors Bureau said Thursday in an open meeting with industry stakeholders.

Perez, who has decades of experience with the tourism industry in the private sector and local government, was referring to the decrease in revenues GovGuam will have to account for as a result of the prolonged tourism downturn.

The visitor industry is still down 95% of its pre-COVID-19 tourist arrivals, he said.

But Perez noted it's just a matter of time before the tourism industry gets busy again.

Airlines serving Guam's core markets of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are expected to resume tourist flights in September or October, he said.

"We’re hoping that it will ramp up very quickly toward the end because there’s pent-up travel demand that we’ve detected in all of the markets," Perez said.

Guam hasn't been sitting around, waiting for tourists to come back. There have been efforts to spruce up the island and get rid of trash nearly every weekend, by volunteers and government agencies and workers.

More than 1,000 volunteers collected 2.27 tons of trash in the latest massive cleanup led by the Islandwide Beautification Task Force on Aug. 1, according to the governor's office.

Enforcement to step up on unsafe, unsightly buildings

But while volunteers put in their efforts, Guam continues to face a persistent illegal trash dumping problem and the abandonment of junk cars that are visible from main roads.

To those who deliberately leave their trash and junk cars for others to clean up, Perez said, "Shame on them."

Perez said, "I would just hope (they) would remember we live here. In my own living room, I don’t trash my own living room."

He said he hopes all Guam residents will take pride in Guam as their home. "Junking up our island is not a proud thing to do," he said.

Tourists come to Guam with a certain expectation based on how the island is being promoted, he said.

Perez said there are also plans to get the Department of Public Works, Guam Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies to step up policy enforcement of derelict buildings based on existing laws.

There are laws that allow the government to hold property owners accountable if they leave their buildings to decay, he said. These laws allow for the government to put a levy on a property if it is left to remain unsafe and unsightly, Perez said.

The plan to begin this part of enforcement will start in a few weeks.