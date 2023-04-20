GVB eyes Japan business tourism

With the island's tourism industry on the path to recovery, the Guam Visitors Bureau is doing what it can to market the island with the use of strategically targeted efforts aimed at ramping up different markets, according to GVB officials.

Gerry Perez, GVB’s vice president, told The Guam Daily Post that one of its goals is to increase Japan visitor arrivals. The plan is to first give travel agents a taste of what Guam has to offer.

“Very shortly, we are sponsoring a familiarization tour on Guam from Japan,” Perez said. “Because, basically, that’s the market that’s needing to come up. So, this fam tour is aimed at exposing 40 travel agents from Japan on what we call the group market and the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) market. … The business side of it.”

Doing so exposes Guam on two fronts: The fam tour allows travel agents to have a better understanding of the island’s offerings in leisure markets, and also appeals to commercial clients in the Japan source market.

The MICE market, also known as business tourism, is a lucrative part of the travel industry across the globe. Unlike leisure tourism, which is fun-based, MICE is about business networking.

“We are also encouraging companies to use Guam as a venue for their conferences and, in so doing, it will open their eyes to other opportunities (like) commercial,” Perez said.

GVB is currently marketing Guam as the “jewel of Micronesia” with “unparalleled convenience and luxury.” According to GVB's website, Guam has over 8,860 hotel rooms and a number of venues capable of hosting small groups or events with up to 4,000 guests.

“With its luxurious facilities and beautiful natural setting, Guam is increasingly influential in the Meetings, Incentive, Convention and Exhibition market,” GVB's website states.