GVB forecasts 20K air seats from Taiwan in 8 months, including newcomer Starlux

Three Taiwan-based airlines, including newcomer StarLux Airlines, could be bringing in nearly 20,000 seats to Guam in the next eight months, according to Guam Visitors Bureau officials on Thursday.

There are currently no direct flights from Taiwan to Guam, but recent travel from there was through connecting flights such as through Seoul or Narita.

Moreover, Taiwan still requires a mandatory 14-day COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival, including those who would travel from Guam. Taiwan is also experiencing spikes in omicron-linked cases.

Guam, meanwhile, has lifted its quarantine for fully vaccinated passengers since early last year. International travelers, however, are still required to show a negative PCR test.

China Airlines is forecast to resume its Guam flights in March starting with 1,066 air seats, bringing total seats to 13,539 by October, based on discussions from GVB's Taiwan Committee meeting.

GVB's Taiwan Committee also forecasts 6,373 combined air seats from both Eva Air and Starlux Airlines starting from June to October.

Felix Yen, director of GVB's Taiwan Office, said the estimated 19,912 air seats are dependent on the three airlines' final decision to fly and the easing of quarantine for travelers going to Taiwan from Guam.

Yen cited his recent communication with StarLux director of passenger sales Joshua Chen that "Guam is one of the priority routes among the 15 planned North American routes."

China Airlines officials also recently shared that flights to Guam have always been planned and look forward to resuming the flights after the pandemic stabilizes, Yen said.

Eva Air Junior Vice President Amy Cho, according to GVB's Yen, recently touted Eva Air's role in bringing in more than 2,000 passengers from Taiwan for them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and vacation to Guam under GVB's Air V&V program.

Yen said Eva Air looks forward to the resumption of flights after the Taiwanese government lifts its quarantine policy.

Just like all source markets, Taiwan arrivals plunged to record lows during the pandemic. GVB data shows arrivals from Taiwan reached only 4,601 in 2020 and further down to 2,267 in 2021. The Taiwanese arrivals represent only 3% of the total market mix in 2021, GVB data shows.

Prior to the pandemic, in January 2020, arrivals from Taiwan reached 1,682. By January 2021, that number was only seven, and then to 11 from Jan. 1 to 24, 2022, GVB data shows.

Korea and Japan remain Guam's main tourism markets.