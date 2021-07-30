The Guam Visitors Bureau is providing free trolley service for island residents and visitors in Tumon from July 30 to Aug. 30.

The free rides are part of GVB's effort to continue the revitalization of Guam’s number one industry, a press release stated.

“We want to instill confidence for businesses to reopen as we begin to welcome back visitors and overcome this pandemic,” said GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez. “Partnering with Lam Lam Tours to provide this transportation free of charge will provide an opportunity for our locals, military, and visitors to get around the island and support our local business community.”

The Guahån Trolley Service is offered daily from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Guam Premier Outlets and Micronesia Mall with multiple stops in Tumon.