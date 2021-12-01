Guam and four other U.S. territories will be taken off the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 travel recommendations by destination effective Dec. 6, Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez told the Guam Recovery Task Force on Wednesday.

Perez also raised concerns about the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

What the changes mean, according to GVB, is that CDC will be removing Guam as a separate destination from the United States, including other U.S. territories, from the travel risk ratings.

In other words, "Guam won't be singled out anymore," GVB public information officer Josh Tyquiengco said.

Since August 30, CDC has placed Guam back on the "very high" or "level 4" travel risk rating for COVID-19.

It's the worst travel health notice category to be in, especially with Guam welcoming back flights and visitors.

But with Perez's announcement, Guam won't be in any of the CDC risk ratings for travel recommendation.

Perez cited White House Associate Director for Puerto Rico and Territories Gretchen Sierra-Zorita as the source of information for Guam's removal from the CDC list.

"If you recall, this is one of the issues that we keep bringing up, is that no matter what our situation is, we keep getting labelled as a high risk district. Effective December 6, the White House social director for territories has indicated that we will be taken off this recommendation by CDC," Perez said.

He said the Chicago Department of Public Health has "jumped the gun" by already removing two states and Guam from their weekly COVID travel advisories.

CDC placed Guam back on the "very high" COVID-19 travel risk rating on Aug. 30, or about the time the island's COVID-19 area risk score was nearing 40.

At the time, CDC recommended avoiding travel to Guam.

CDC has since changed its recommendation to "get fully vaccinated before travelling to Guam" but maintained the "very high" rating.

Guam's latest CAR score is at 0.7. Perez said Guam's removal from the CDC recommendation is "good news," but shared concerns about the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

"This is a new bogeyman, omicron variant," he told the task force. "There's been a lot of discussion and a lot of uncertainty associated with this variant but according to the World Health Organization, this variant poses a very high global risk that could lead to surges with severe consequences whatever that means."

There is no known or reported presence of the omicron variant on Guam.

But Guam's main source markets of Japan and Korea have started banning foreign nationals in an attempt to stave off the omicron variant.

At the Recovery Task Force meeting, GVB said one person with the omicron variant was detected upon entry into Japan.

International reports said the omicron variant was detected in a male Namibian diplomat in his 30s who had landed in Tokyo on Sunday, traveling from Namibia. It's one of the African countries where omicron cases had initially been reported.

Perez said the push for full vaccination and booster shot should continue.

"You should know that 3 billion people around the world are not vaccinated and that becomes really reservoir for a lot of virus variants," he said.

This story will be updated.