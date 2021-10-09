GVB hires South Korean marketing team

Jihoon “Jay” Park and Nextpaper Media & Communications will be representing Guam in the Korean tourism market, the Guam Visitors Bureau announced in a press release.

Park is the bureau’s new Korea country manager for GVB, while Nextpaper is GVB’s new representative office in Korea.

“We have high hopes this new team in Korea will represent Guam well,” said Carl T.C. Gutierrez, GVB president and CEO. “Korea is anticipated to reach its vaccination goal by November, which means this market could make a comeback very soon.”

Park has 13 years of collective experience in travel and tourism. He served as GVB’s account director for the past five years, joining GVB’s former representative office, Happy Idea Co., in 2016. During his tenure, he helped grow Guam's Korea market to 38.2% of Guam's total visitor market between 2016 and 2019, notably welcoming over 753,000 visitors at its peak in 2019.

Nextpaper is focused on attracting visitors for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, known as the MICE market; honeymooners and couples; and free, independent travelers as tourism from Korea slowly reopens, GVB stated in the release.

Nextpaper's contract with GVB is for $276,000, beginning this month and ending Sept. 30, 2022, with three options to renew each fiscal year, subject to the availability of funds, according to the visitors bureau.

The other companies that submitted proposals include H+ Marketing, TLK Marketing, AVIEW Korea, iConnect, AVIAREPS Korea, GEOCM, The Experts Group, and S Marketing.

The contract with Park is for $90,000, which is standard for a country manager in the market, according to GVB.