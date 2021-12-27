The Guam Visitors Bureau honored Miranda Castro Muñoz by naming its miniconference room after her at the GVB headquarters in Tumon. The GVB management and staff surprised Muñoz Wednesday morning with an informal ceremony to install the new name plaque on the conference room doors.

This year marked Muñoz’s 30th anniversary with GVB. Her career in tourism began June 17, 1991 when she was hired as an administrative clerk for the bureau. She progressed through the years as a research secretary and is currently an administrative assistant in the Destination Development Department.

“Miranda has dedicated a majority of her life serving our people and the tourism industry. She lives and breathes GVB’s mission and the Håfa Adai spirit. Naming our miniconference room after her is a fitting tribute to a passionate woman that won’t take no for an answer. We thank her for her commitment and efforts to developing our destination,” said Carl T.C. Gutierrez, president and CEO of GVB.

Muñoz resides in Dededo with her son Brandon. She is the daughter of Jesus Terlaje Muñoz and Clotilde Castro Muñoz.