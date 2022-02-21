GVB honors tourism 'pioneers' on their retirement

The Guam Visitors Bureau board of directors last week honored three "pioneers" in Guam’s tourism industry who recently retired from serving the island community.

In a special meeting held at the Hotel Nikko Guam, board resolutions were presented to:

• Tomatsu "Tom" Iizuka, who worked in Guam for 50 years, starting at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa. He went on to open his own restaurant, Issin Japanese Restaurant, in 1997.

• Joe Blas, who served in the U.S. military for 20 years before working for more than 30 years as assistant general manager of the Hotel Nikko Guam and becoming the first CHamoru to achieve the level of executive hotelier at the hotel. He is retiring from the hotel industry.

• Francisco Guerrero who, after retiring in 1995 from the U.S. Army, became assistant general manager of operations at Lam Lam Tours & Transportation. He retired Dec. 26, 2021.

“We’re proud to recognize the accomplishments of these three outstanding individuals and commend them on their decades of service to our people and visiting guests,” said Milton Morinaga, GVB board chairman. “The contributions and legacies they leave behind serve as a reminder of the importance of cultivating strong relationships in the tourism industry and sharing the connection of our CHamoru culture and values to everyone we met. Si Yu’os Ma’åse’ to Joe, Frank and Tom!”

Jones assumes new role

The GVB elected Jeff Jones, president and chief operating officer of Triple J Enterprises, as board secretary after Stephen Gatewood resigned.

The visitors bureau also recognized Stephen Shu-Chih Hsu, who served as director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam from 2006 to 2008 and from 2020 to 2022.