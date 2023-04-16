GVB hosts 35 visiting Japanese tour agents

In the hopes of expanding the number of tourists coming to Guam, tour agents from Japan will spend one week seeing what the island has to offer. Starting their week, tour agents gathered at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort for a tabletop event highlighting Guam’s businesses to “show that this is Guam, I want to go to Guam.”

The event is spearheaded by the Guam Visitors Bureau and One Guam Fam Tour. Tour agents will get a taste of the many beauties of Guam and, in turn, share their firsthand travel experiences with people back home to motivate their residents to travel here.

“It gives them an opportunity to learn more about the island, to see what’s new. Things have changed since the pandemic, so it’s really important that we bring them here so that they can see Guam for themselves and know what to tell their customers,” Nadine Leon Guerrero, Guam Visitors Bureau director of global marketing, told The Guam Daily Post.

Japan restrictions to be lifted

May 8 marks the day when travel restrictions for Japan will finally be removed, making this event a launching point for more tourism, as different vendors set up booths.

“They all arrived yesterday,” said Regina Live Nedlic, GVB marketing manager for Japan. “There’s about 35 (agents) from 27 different travel agencies and one travel writer that’s here.”

About 27 local companies signed up for the event, including the American Circus, Valley of the Latte, Fish Eye Marine Park, LamLam Tours, Skydive Guam, Hyatt Regency Guam, University of Guam, and Guam Community College.

“(UOG and GCC) are here promoting the English language institutes on Guam, which are very important for group travels for (the) student market. Which, right now, with the easing of travel restrictions, … we are looking at more group travels to start in the summertime,” she said.

Nedlic also said that the GoGo! Guam summer campaign, happening in Japan, is going to help increase travel to Guam.

“Right now, we are aiming for this fiscal year for about 130,000, if not more, Japanese visitors as part of our goal. … This also comes at a very good time. … United Airlines (is) increasing their flights and Japan (is) having scheduled flights coming out too,” she said. “So, (with) the increase in the air seats and the support of the travel agents to package Guam, it’s time for us to really encourage the volume to come back to Guam.”

With the partnership of Japan Guam Travel Association, GVB members, and businesses on Guam, she hopes travel will increase as well.

“Japan has always been the No. 1 market. Safe, secure and ready to welcome Japanese visitors. So, we want to bring back that unique essence of Guam for Japan to come here as a very short, close destination. That we are ready to welcome them,” she said.

The rest of the week, tour agents visit different hotels, dine at various restaurants around the island, visit LeoPalace, and even get a sneak peek of Sandcastle.

“We also have social media influencers to close out the event. We’re really trying to get that message out … for the marketing and the branding of Guam. We have to make sure that it's constant in keeping us in the loop, and we’re keeping the hype up,” said Nedlic.

“We want to show that this is Guam. I want to go to Guam.”