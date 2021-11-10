GVB hosts 48 travel partners from SKorea

To help court visitors back to the island, the Guam Visitors Bureau is hosting a delegation from South Korea, as part of a four-day familiarization tour today.

A flyer from the bureau promoting a trade show with the group this week said the visitors include airline partners, travel agents, members of the media and influencers from the country. A total of 48 people are on the sponsored tour, GVB spokesperson Josh Tyquiengco told The Guam Daily Post. The group arrived earlier this week.

South Korea is Guam’s top source market for visitors, overtaking Japan for that spot in recent years.

“We are very excited to welcome our travel trade to Guam for this special fam tour on Nov. 8. This group visit will help wake up our tourism industry which hasn’t had much activity since the pandemic began,” GVB President and CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez has said. “We are confident in our island’s capabilities to provide a safe and desirable destination to incoming travelers.”

GVB officials have said that in the first half of October, the island welcomed 2,355 visitors overall, which is a 276.2% increase compared to last year. However, they also acknowledged how 2021's combined arrivals still can't match the pre-pandemic rates seen in the first quarter of last year. Compared to 2020, total arrivals between Jan. 1 and Oct. 15 were down by 82.3%.

Increasing flights

In addition to flights from carriers like Korean Airlines, Jin Air and T’way, which have offered roundtrips to and from Guam throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, other airlines like Air Busan, Air Seoul and Jeju Air have also planned to schedule flights before the end of the year.

Jeju announced plans to operate 38 flights from Nov. 25 to Jan. 31, and will assess resuming a regular flight schedule depending on the country’s vaccination and infection rates.

The on-island delegation will be introduced to updated safety protocols and facilities around the island to gain a better understanding of how Guam has adapted to keep locals and visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trade show and delegation’s visit is “one of the first steps toward market recovery,” a release from the bureau stated.

GVB is also funding destination improvements, to spruce up Tumon and other areas frequented by tourists, and incentive programs for airlines and visitors, including offering subsidized COVID-19 tests that are required to skip quarantine following one’s return from Guam.