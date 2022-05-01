Accusations lodged in March by Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez against his agency's board are under review by the Guam Ethics Commission, but that's essentially all that can be said about the matter, according to ethics commission Executive Director Jesse Quenga.

The commission did not discuss the issue during its meeting on March 31, as it was not part of the meeting agenda at the time. Quenga previously said that they would be scheduling another meeting to discuss the case.

But the issue was not on the April 22 meeting agenda either, although there were a number of issues listed under "closed proceedings." These cases consisted of six issues that were part of the commission's March meeting agenda, plus four new cases.

Quenga said he could not comment on whether the GVB matter was one of the "closed proceedings" cases.

"The GVB matter is not one that can be discussed publicly while it is under review by the commission," Quenga told The Guam Daily Post.

During the GVB meeting on March 24, Gutierrez accused GVB board members of violating the Open Government Law by meeting in private and of being unethical for voting on programs that benefit their businesses.

He lodged another accusation during an April meeting, after a motion to approve a third-quarter marketing budget of $417,740 for the Taiwan market failed to pass. Gutierrez said he believed it was a "political thing" against Taiwan.

GVB board director Akihiro Tani and others denied that was the case.