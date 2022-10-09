GVB kicks off island fiesta tour

The villages of Humåtak and Yona will start off the Guam Island Fiesta Tour today. The Guam Visitors Bureau, in partnership with the Mayors' Council of Guam, expressed excitement about the return of the tour.

“We’re proud to restart the GIFT program as a way to offer an immersive and friendly experience that brings our locals and visitors together,” said Gerry Perez, acting GVB president and CEO.

The village of Yona will celebrate its patron saint, St. Francis of Assisi, while Humåtak residents celebrate their patron saint, San Dionisio el Areopagita.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The fiesta is a way to introduce visitors into the homes of local families within the various village fiestas. The GIFT program began more than 10 years ago.

“It was a grassroots approach that allowed visitors to experience the CHamoru culture at an intimate level while giving local families the opportunity to teach them more about Guam," GVB stated in a release.

Perez expressed gratitude to village mayors and the GVB partnership as tourism begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are showcasing our CHamoru history and culture through traditions that have been passed down through generations,” said Perez.

GVB has reached out to the Japan Guam Travel Association, Korea Guam Travel Association, hotels and local tour operators to invite and bring visitors to the respective villages on the day of the event.

The bureau will continue to work with the mayors' council to schedule GIFT dates with key village fiestas in 2023.