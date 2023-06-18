A measure that would end the practice of allowing businesses to buy multiple votes in the election of Guam Visitors Bureau leadership will be up for discussion at the Legislature this week.

Bill 38-37 was introduced by Republican lawmakers in February, following about a year of tension and accusations between GVB’s management and its board of directors. A deadlock at the agency ended in the departure of several board members and the power of the agency’s $19.8 million budget was handed over completely to President and CEO Carl Gutierrez for the current fiscal year.

Main sponsor Sen. Telo Taitague at the time said the measure was meant to put an end to a system that allowed certain businesses to control the direction of Guam’s tourism agency. Taitague, who was attending the funeral of a family member Friday, wasn't immediately available for comment on why she believed the legislation should be considered in the wake of Typhoon Mawar.

The typhoon has set the recovery of tourism back at least another two years, according to GVB.

Members of the GVB board have the power to make decisions about how the agency markets Guam as a tourism destination and, prior to the current fiscal year, how money collected from taxes on booked hotel rooms is spent.

Seven of the members of the board are appointed by the governor and the speaker, but four members are elected by GVB members. Any business can become a GVB member, but “contributing members” can obtain more votes in the board election, at a contribution cost of $100 per vote.

The elected and appointed board members together can then elect a 12th board member.

Besides the change in board elections, the measure would require all members to report their finances to the Guam Election Commission each year, “eliminating opportunities for a well-funded member of GVB to monopolize or otherwise unfairly influence decisions involving the use of taxpayer resources,” the bill states.

According to a fiscal note attached to the bill, “the provisions of the proposed legislation would discontinue the practice of acquiring multiple voting rights, which may impact GVB’s membership revenue,” but no financial impact may be determined without additional information.