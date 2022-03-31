Guam may be getting 250,000 South Korean visitors this year, only about a third of the pre-pandemic number of 750,000 in 2019, but a silver lining is the island's increasing share of overall Korean outbound travelers.

This was according to Guam Visitors Bureau's Korean Market Committee Chairman Ho S. Eun, the guest speaker at the Guam Chamber of Commerce's Wednesday general membership meeting at Hilton Guam Resort & Spa. Eun is also chairman of Core Tech International, with which The Guam Daily Post is affiliated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Hana Tour, the largest travel agency in Korea, reported that Guam and Saipan are getting an increase of about 37% of market share as of today, Eun said.

Guam's share of the 28 million Korean outbound travelers in pre-pandemic 2019 was about 2.6% or 750,000-plus.

"So even though the base number is going to be much, much smaller than 2019, however, we are shooting for a much higher (share of the) pie in 2022. I'm sure there will be more competition so we have to watch very closely," Eun told the Chamber members and guests.

Guam ranked nine among the top 10 favored destinations of Korean travelers in 2019.

In 2019, the available seats from Korea reached more than 1 million and actual travelers were at about 750,000. That was also the highest number of Korean arrivals for Guam.

The 2022 forecast of 250,000 arrivals from South Korea is based on about 350,000 revised airline seats that companies planned for this year, Eun said.

Last year, the forecast was 500,000 available airline seats from Korea for 2020 but the airlines slashed that because of the highly transmissible omicron variant, he said.

"The focus is basically to increase the load capacity. That's the best thing we should do," Eun said.

To help make sure that happens, Eun, GVB President Carl Gutierrez, GVB director of global marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero and GVB Korea marketing coordinator Margaret Sablan, will be traveling to South Korea this Friday to try to meet with airline executives and travel agencies there.

"If I have to kneel down and beg, I will definitely do this," Eun said in jest.

GVB, with the help of a marketing agency, launched its "Guam Again" campaign in South Korea, with focus on Guam's "beautiful nature, CHamoru culture and exciting activity," among other things.

Another silver lining is the pent-up demand among South Koreans to travel abroad, Eun said.

The South Korean government has been gradually lifting pandemic restrictions, most recently the quarantine restrictions. Soon, the government may also be lifting the antigen and PCR test requirements, Eun said, and that would further open the doors for more Koreans to travel abroad, including Guam.

Right now, South Koreans are required to take two tests to be able to travel – one before leaving Korea, and the other before reentering Korea. GVB subsidized the PCR testing for eligible tourists so that's a $175 PCR test that Korean tourists, for example, don't have to spend on before going back to their home country.

Eun also said by May, there will be six airlines from South Korea flying to Guam, compared to only three today.

Starting in calendar year 2017, arrivals from Korea topped those from Japan.

By 2019, Guam saw 753,357 arrivals from Korea and 684,802 from Japan, with market shares of 45% and 41%, respectively.

During question-and-answer with Chamber members, Eun was asked about what tourists could see when they arrive on Guam, including a number of businesses in the main tourist district of Tumon, for example, still boarded up and maybe permanently closed.

Eun said businesses not only on Guam but also in the U.S. mainland have been having problems hiring people back. After the Paycheck Protection Program ended, relief checks went to individuals directly. This was different from other places where the businesses that keep people employed received more assistance.

'Past is past'

"I do understand there's an issue but I think it's beyond us," Eun said, adding, "past is past."

Ed Untalan, chairman of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, said after two years of receiving news about COVID-19 statistics, it's good to hear this development. He said if Guam is able to get several hundred thousand arrivals by the end of the year, that would be "fantastic."

He called for business members to join the Action PAC, a political action group, which is focusing on getting leaders to understand that the business community needs help to be able to keep people employed.

"I liked the fact that they gave the people money, but it’s the businesses that keep them employed. So with your help, we can really be able to support Action PAC and the fact that we need the government to be able to keep the doors open," Untalan said.

Eun also said many have left Guam for the states, which has impacted businesses' ability to operate.

"But what can we do? We can only do so much."

Guam saw record-breaking 1.6 million arrivals in fiscal 2019 and was forecast to perform even better in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic upended travel around the globe.

GVB has eight primary target markets among Korean travelers but because of remaining restrictions, they are currently targeting honeymooners and couples, the babymoon market, individual travelers, and the leisure or sports market, Eun said.

While families have always been a big part of the market, there is still a quarantine requirement among children when they reenter Korea, Eun said, while there's still hesitancy among the silver market, or the elderly, to travel.