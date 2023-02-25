GVB membership elects four new board members

The membership of the Guam Visitors Bureau on Friday chose four new elected members of the board of directors.

They are Paula L.G. Monk, United Airlines manager of sales for Guam and Micronesia; George Chiu, executive vice president of Tan Holdings Corp.; Joaquin Cook, Bank of Guam president and CEO; and Jeffrey Jones, president and COO of Triple J Enterprises Inc.

These members will serve two-year terms, which start immediately.

"We thank our members for choosing who will represent them in our board of directors for the next two years and also thank the candidates for their commitment to the visitor industry," Carl Gutierrez, GVB president and CEO, stated in a press release.

Gutierrez said he and GVB Vice President Gerry Perez, in the absence of a board, "worked very hard" on recovery efforts over the last several months.

"We must work magnanimously together toward a new golden age of tourism. If tourism works at all, then it must also work for all. I look forward to a new board and management working together harmoniously while following the laws of Guam," Gutierrez added.

Controversy, contention

GVB management and the bureau's board have stirred controversy for months, since Gutierrez questioned the credibility of certain board members last year.

The board hasn't met since May 2022, when members decided to postpone all meetings until the bureau harmonized its bylaws with its enabling legislation and the board hired its own legal counsel.

One of the recent issues involved Chiu, who was one of two members selected by the board to replace directors with expired terms. The attorney general recently opined that replacements should have been accomplished through an election of the GVB membership, and that the selection of Chiu and the other replacement, Akihiro Tani, were invalid.

A special board meeting in January did not proceed because of concerns at the time with the directorship status and how that would affect quorum, although there was clear desire from Chiu and then-board Chair Milton Morinaga to proceed, at least initially, against the objections of Gutierrez and some lawmakers at the meeting.

The issues at GVB have led to the introduction of legislation, which may alter voting powers for GVB membership. The board is composed of 13 members in total, of which four are elected by contributing members.

Any person, partnership or corporation is entitled to be a GVB member. There are two classes: contributing members, who pay $100 or more annually; and honorary members, who pay less than $100 each year and cannot vote.

Under current law, contributing members can acquire multiple votes, based on the number of $100 contributions, provided that no member can have more than 10 votes.

The bill introduced by Sens. Telo Taitague, Jesse Lujan and Joanne Brown would do away with those additional voting rights.