GVB: Most of $2M for tourism recovery has been committed

Over 400 businesses have applied for typhoon aid from the Guam Visitors Bureau, and most of the money for the program has already been committed.

The Tourism Assistance Program launched June 15 and provides up to $25,000 worth of grant funding to tourism-related businesses that have suffered from financial hardship and damage as a result of Typhoon Mawar.

GVB spokesperson Josh Tyquiengco told The Guam Daily Post that over 180 of the applicants had been processed as of Monday.

To qualify, typhoon-ravaged businesses have agreed to open up their doors on or before July 15, and certify that they are either directly related to or in support of military and international guests to Guam. GVB launched the program with the intent of helping the tourism industry get up and running in time for a summer visitor surge.

A full $2 million was provided to the program, and $1.7 million has already been committed, Tyquiengco said. Grant awards are subject to the availability of funds, and there's no word yet on whether funding for the program will be bumped up, Tyquiengco said.

Payouts vary from company to company, said GVB Vice President Gerry Perez during a recent board meeting, and "different thresholds of assistance are based on the gravity of the damage, the size of the business, and other criteria."

The program is for businesses to get paid quickly and back up and running, he said.

"That's the reason we got into that, because these businesses can't wait around for (the Small Business Administration or the Federal Emergency Management Agency)."

More information about the Tourism Assistance Program is available online at guamvisitorsbureau.com/destination/tap.