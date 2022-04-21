GVB mulls help for tourists who test positive for COVID

After the government of Guam closed its alternative lodging facility at the Garden Court in Tumon last week for those who need to be isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, the Guam Visitors Bureau is considering ways to help tourists who tested positive or are showing symptoms.

GVB has already been providing tourists with free COVID testing, which they need in order to re-enter their home country such as Korea or Japan.

That's about $175 that doesn't have to come out of tourists' pockets, and GVB hopes to incentivize them to travel to Guam after the pandemic kept tourists home.

The free testing for tourists has been extended through Sept. 30.

There were at least two COVID-positive tourists the bureau knows about since last week's closure of the alternate lodging facility, said Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB's director of global marketing.

At the time, GVB was not able to provide free lodging or meals but helped the tourists find accommodations to extend their stay, Leon Guerrero said.

Leon Guerrero said GVB is "exploring the possibility" of providing free meals and drinking water to the tourists during their COVID isolation, but no final decision has been made.

"We're putting together basically a workflow," she said. "Essentially what they are recommending is don't check out of your hotel yet, get your results and, if you're positive, you're going to end up having to quarantine back at your hotel, unfortunately at your cost."

Leon Guerrero addressed questions about what tourists could expect if they test positive for COVID right before they're supposed to leave Guam, during Tuesday's back-to-back meetings of the GVB Japan and Korean marketing committees.

"I know that travelers insurance doesn't quite cover those things, but I believe the packages have opportunities to include that guarantee in there," Leon Guerrero said.

GVB board Director Ben Ferguson, who is also Pacific Islands Club general manager, believes that at this point, the decision is "up to the hotels."

He said there are hotels that currently offer distressed airline passenger rates.

"That's what effectively this is – a distressed airline passenger – and so those rates are normally quite a bit cheaper than what a regular rate would be for these customers," he said, adding that this is what he could probably advise each hotel.

Alternative lodging facility

Meanwhile, the Joint Information Center on April 13 announced that the GovGuam alternative lodging facility at Garden Court in Tumon had closed because of "low utilization."

The facility was initially established for individuals who tested positive for COVID and met certain screening criteria set by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Prior to that, GovGuam stopped the use of COVID quarantine and isolation hotels. In two years starting in March 2020, thousands of tourists and returning residents were sent to quarantine and isolation hotels to help stop the spread of the virus on the island, costing at least $57 million, paid for using federal pandemic relief funds.

Guam's COVID cases have since dropped dramatically, and the administration is about to lift the few remaining restrictions including indoor mask-wearing.