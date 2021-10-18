GVB mulls return of New Year's Eve fireworks

Guam skies could be bright and loud when the island welcomes 2022, compared to when 2021 quietly rolled in because of pandemic restrictions that canceled the Guam Visitors Bureau's signature New Year's Eve fireworks.

At the GVB board meeting Thursday, officials said they're looking to have fireworks again to greet the New Year, but GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said this depends on whether the board approves a budget for it.

Nevertheless, he said, the GVB management team will come up with a proposal and present it to the board for approval at a later meeting.

It may not only be a fireworks display but also other attractions, some officials suggested, citing the success, and local residents' warm reception for the drone light show staged to celebrate Guam's 77th Liberation Day.

Some GVB board members said if thousands of airline seats are anticipated toward the end of the year, then the bureau needs to consider hosting an event that fits the occasion.

In early December 2020, GVB announced it was canceling for the first time its New Year's fireworks display amid COVID-19 pandemic safety concerns and financial issues.

The tourism bureau also canceled the 2020 Holiday Illumination Village, which showcases a wide array of lighted Christmas displays and draws thousands of local residents and tourists to Tumon during the holidays.

$10M to aid GVB

At the board meeting, Perez also told the board about the management team's recent testimony on Bill 200-36, which seeks to assist the bureau with its capital improvement projects using earned income tax credit reimbursement as a funding source.

Perez said the proposed tourism projects add up to $10 million, including installing village signs and monuments, World War II commemoration memorials, the Talo'fo'fo' Bay boat-launching ramp for fishermen and emergency use, and improving sidewalks and pedestrian crosswalks, among other things.

However, about 10 other bills with more projects are competing for the same funding source, Perez said.