GVB: Nearly 1,000 more cancellations

Nearly 1,000 more visitor cancellations were reported to the Guam Visitors Bureau in the five days ending Monday – bringing Guam tourist cancellations to 6,063 since the world learned of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

GVB spokesman Josh Tyquiengco said would-be visitors from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and now the U.S. are canceling bookings for flights, hotel rooms, and some optional tours. He said the cancellations primarily cover visits scheduled in February, March and April.

Most cancellations are from people who don't want to be in crowded places or go to their own airport, Tyquiengco said.

The situation isn't all grim, however. Some travelers are returning to make new reservations for later dates.

Guam hasn't had a confirmed case of the virus.

While GVB’s report shows no increase of cancellations from Japan, the number of tourist cancellations from Korea has increased by 752 since last week.

Total preliminary cancellations by market:

⦁ Korea - 5,358

⦁ USA - 175

⦁ Japan - 481

⦁ Taiwan - 43

⦁ Hong Kong - 6

Last Wednesday, the agency reported 5,128 preliminary cancellations with the highest cancellations coming from Guam's two major tourist markets, Japan and Korea.

Rebooking trips

He added that the agency is constantly monitoring the source markets and sharing information that reinforces protocols in place for safety and hygiene while traveling.

"This situation is constantly changing," he said. "The good news with the cancellations is that people are rebooking."

According to Tyquiengco, Korea had over 2,400 new reservations last week, which included rebookings for future travel to the island.

Tyquiengco added that GVB is planning a forum on the coronavirus, similar to the one held on dengue fever.

The date of the forum is scheduled on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. The location of the venue will be announced soon. He said the forum will include representatives from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

13th case of coronavirus in U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the 13th case of the novel coronavirus in the United States on Monday, Feb. 10.

The patient from California had recently returned from Wuhan, China, and is under federal quarantine, officials state.

The center is conducting thorough investigation of the person who tested positive to determine who the patient has come in contact with as those people would have been at risk of exposure.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China, with early patients in the outbreak linked to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-human spread.

However, growing numbers of patients have reported not to have had exposure to animal markets, indicating a person-to-person spread occurring.

Much unknown about virus

According to CDC, it's unclear how easily or sustainably the virus is spreading between people.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats and bats.

Rarely, animal coronavirus can infect people and spread between people, as was the case with MERS and SARS.

The spread of the virus can occur person-to-person within 6 feet. The spread is thought to occur mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu is spread.

The droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly inhaled into the lungs. It is unclear if a person can get the virus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose, or their eyes.

Reported illnesses range from mild to severely ill and dying. Symptoms include:

⦁ fever

⦁ cough

⦁ shortness of breath

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of the MERS virus.