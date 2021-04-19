There has been no official discussion yet with the Taiwanese government about establishing a reciprocal quarantine agreement, but it will be a major conversation point for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during her proposed trip to Taiwan later this year, the date of which has not been confirmed, according to Carl Gutierrez, president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Talks so far are preliminary and won't really be finalized until the governor visits Taiwan for further discussion, Gutierrez said.

In the meantime, Guam continues to share its progress in containing and vaccinating against COVID-19.

"The Guam Visitors Bureau continues to support and develop our relationship with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office on Guam and various representatives within the Taiwan government relevant to the establishment of a reciprocal quarantine agreement, which is similar to a travel bubble," Gutierrez said.

"This reciprocal quarantine agreement will allow returning Guam residents and Taiwan visitors to enter Guam and return to their home country without quarantine, but they will have to comply with testing requirements," he said.

GVB also hopes to create reciprocal quarantine agreements with Guam's other source markets, Japan and South Korea.

"More strategic discussion will take place once Guam's protocols are identified should we reach our 'path to half' vaccination goal," Gutierrez said, referring to the governor's goal of vaccinating 62,500 adults by May 1 in order to reopen Guam to tourism.

But even if Guam reaches the goal and the island opens up to visitors, it will likely take time before tourism numbers rebound to near the levels witnessed before COVID-19.

Japan continues to grapple with the disease and less than 1% of its population has been fully vaccinated. South Korea's vaccination rate is somewhat higher but is lagging behind its goals.

And while an agreement between Guam and Taiwan may prove promising, the much touted "sterile corridor" between Palau and Taiwan has resulted in little sustained interest due to restrictions and costs, according to the Guardian.