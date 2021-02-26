GVB official: Guam's public health policies overly restrictive

"Overly restrictive" public health policies such as the mandatory 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers – even for those with a negative PCR test result and proof of vaccination – are a "strategic hurdle" to reopening the island's tourism, Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez said on Thursday.

Perez, at the bureau's board meeting, said Guam needs to come up with a "risk-proportionate" policy that balances public health and economic recovery.

That policy shouldn't be "too single-dimensioned” and "too narrow-focused where we’re really losing sight of other issues," he said.

"Something has got to be done to move the needle and make it into a game-changer," Perez told GVB board members.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero eased more business restrictions under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, but the 14-day quarantine remains mandatory for arriving passengers.

At the rate Guam is going with its Department of Public Health and Social Services protocols, the revised fiscal year 2021 projected arrivals of 82,148 may not even be achieved, he said.

This revised number brings Guam back to its early 1970s arrivals level.

"The bottom line is, we’re really really in a situation where we need forward movement in the status quo because at the present time, it is just not very promising," he said.

Some adjustments in these protocols, he said, could boost Guam's projected 2021 arrivals to 107,000 or 131,000.

Guam saw a record 1.631 million in arrivals in fiscal 2019, but COVID-19 nearly wiped out all arrivals for most of 2020.

Underperforming

Other island destinations such as Hawaii and the Caribbean now have resurgent tourism activity, Perez said.

The common denominator among them, he said, is the lifting of travel restrictions for those who got COVID-19 vaccination and tested negative prior to travel.

"We are underperforming everybody," Perez said, showing comparisons of tourism arrivals.

It's a lot worse, he said, if military and business arrivals to Guam are excluded.

Other GVB board members said the comparison may not all be fair. That's because these other destinations' main tourists may not be subjected to mandatory quarantine when they go back home, unlike Guam's source markets of Japan, Korea and Taiwan that still require 14-day quarantine.

It's not an apple-to-apple comparison, Perez said, but it shows what others have done to welcome back tourists.

"Current Public Health protocol policy is one dimensional and an impediment to the pace of recovery," Perez said in concluding his presentation.

GVB board Chairman Milton Morinaga dissolved a committee to give way to the Reopening Task Force headed by Sam Shinohara.

Shinohara and other GVB officials welcomed the lifting of more business restrictions such as the reopening of bars and increased capacity for shopping malls that will help in reopening tourism.

The governor targets the reopening of tourism in April. GVB, however, does not see significant arrivals until the last quarter of fiscal 2021.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez said tourism recovery could take about three years.

He's upbeat about GVB getting a portion of the $661 million in direct relief for GovGuam for tourism reopening efforts, once Congress passes President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.