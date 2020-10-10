GVB official: Some may not be downloading COVID exposure app 'out of spite'

There have been only about 17,000 downloads for the Guam COVID-19 Alert app as of Wednesday, representing a 23% penetration rate, said Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerald Perez. That's significantly below the 60% mark needed in order for the app to be effective.

The notification app has the ability to alert users on their mobile phones if they have been exposed to other app users who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Department of Public Health and Social Services said last month when the app was rolled out.

A couple of things are holding back higher adoption rates for the app, Perez said.

"One of them, unfortunately, is that we are a divided community and a lot of people who are upset at the situation we're in, out of spite, may not be downloading," he added. "Because I've run into some people who ought to know better but basically, they're using privacy as an excuse but there are other issues involved."

Perez said officials will continue to push the app. He said he believes the more it is promoted and the more issues are addressed, the more people will have confidence in the app.

PathCheck Foundation designed, built and tested the Guam COVID alert mobile app. It uses the exposure notification system developed by Google and Apple.

The government of Guam has set a 100% adoption goal among its employees. A reward has been set up for the government agency or division with the most downloads.

The $1,000 prize money comes from COVID-19 relief funding, according to Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin. The money must be used for an employee recognition event. The deadline was extended to Oct. 7. Submissions were still being compiled.