GVB: Possible 7th straight month of tourism recovery

If initial figures from the first half of October hold, Guam could be set to record its seventh consecutive month of visitor arrivals exceeding last year.

The Guam Visitors Bureau reported exponential gains in tourist numbers in the first two weeks of last month, according to a presentation given during last week's GVB board meeting.

From Oct. 1-15, 418 tourists from South Korea came to the island – compared to just 17 during the same time frame in 2020. Japan-based travelers saw a 421% jump during that period last October, going from 19 to 99. American citizens visiting Guam also rose from 347 to 1,413 in early October – a 307% increase.

In the first half of last month, the island welcomed 2,355 visitors overall, which is a 276.2% increase compared to last year. October continues a streak of the island bouncing back from a near-standstill of the tourism industry during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year-on-year gains began in April:

• April 2021: 145% increase.

• May 2021: 189.7% increase.

• June 2021: 234.9% increase.

• July 2021: 828.5% increase.

• August 2021: 323.6% increase.

• September 2021: 96.9% increase.

However, 2021's combined arrivals still can't match the pre-pandemic rates seen in the first quarter of last year. Compared to 2020, total arrivals between Jan. 1 and Oct. 15 were down by 82.3%.

A total of 56,949 visitors were recorded in that time frame, compared to 157,479 reported in January 2020 alone.

Military activity continues to be the leading source of Guam's visitors. The only category outperforming last year's figures is tourists originating from elsewhere in the United States, which includes service members visiting for exercises and training. About 30% more visitors from the U.S. came to Guam this year, compared to 2020.

So far this year, U.S. and Hawaii travelers make up 66.4% of all arrivals to Guam.