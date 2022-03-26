GVB preparing for 55th anniversary of first tourist flight from Japan to Guam

The Guam Visitors Bureau is preparing for the 55th anniversary of the first commercial flight from Japan to Guam.

On May 1, 1967, a Pan American Airways flight flew 109 Japanese tourists to Guam, ushering in the island's tourism industry.

Several different campaigns and initiatives have been launched to help with the recovery of the Japan market in preparation for the 55th anniversary, GVB stated in a press release.

GVB director of global marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero said, “We invite our Japanese family and friends to rediscover our beautiful home again and know that they’re safe and taken care of while they are visiting us.”

In conjunction with Asahi Broadcasting Corp.'s popular TV program "Tabi Salad," GVB participated in a travel expo in Osaka to reconnect with Japanese consumers, GVB stated in the release. The event was held for three days from March 19 to 21, and a total of 16,000 visitors attended.

Guma' Famagu'on Tano' yan I Tasi performed for thousands of visitors on the event stage.

Yuka Tabata and Shi Ho Kinuno, two Osaka ambassadors from GVB’s #HereWeGuam campaign in Japan, were present to promote Guam.

GVB has focused its efforts during the last several months on in-market awareness campaigns, such as #HereWeGuam, and also hosted familiarization tours that reintroduce Guam’s activities and attractions to Japanese travelers, the bureau said in the release.

GVB also plans to launch its GoGo! Guam campaign in Japan to strengthen its relationship with the travel trade in order to increase the number of visitors to the island. The campaign is scheduled to run from May 2022 through Sept. 30.