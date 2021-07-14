GVB promoting free COVID-19 tests in pitch to SKorean tourists

Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez has started reaching out to South Koreans about Guam's offer of paying for the COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing for tourists before they return to their home country.

Gutierrez said GVB has worked out a plan to pay for the return PCR test, which costs between $150 and $200.

"So all we expect from you is to get on that plane already vaccinated, with a negative PCR test, and you come to Guam and we help you pay for your PCR testing going back," Gutierrez told South Korea's tvN Monthly Connect in an interview.

Gutierrez said the interview was aired in South Korea on July 5 but was uploaded and sent to GVB on Monday.

The former Guam governor has been making the rounds in national and international media to promote the V&V, vaccination and vacation, program, and to entice already vaccinated travelers such as those from South Korea, to start planning their trip to Guam.

Gutierrez has said his off-island media interviews have been generating millions of dollars worth of free advertising and publicity for Guam's tourism industry, which is now seeing some activity starting with visitors from Taiwan.

On Wednesday, a third Eva Air charter flight out of Taipei will bring in between 155 and 177 additional Taiwanese tourists, mostly here to vacation while also getting their COVID-19 vaccination.

Some 14% of Taiwan's population of 24 million have been fully vaccinated, and people under the age of 50 are expected to wait much longer to get the jabs. That is why many under 50 have traveled or plan to travel to Guam to get vaccinated.

Guam has lifted quarantine for many incoming travelers. It started initially with fully vaccinated passengers but these days, anyone with a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival on Guam can also skip government quarantine.

So the Taiwanese tourists visiting Guam could get their vaccine on their second day here, and choose which shot to get – the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

More than 2,000 tourists from Taiwan are expected to arrive on Guam through mid-August.

Major market

GVB is also setting its sights on South Korea, Guam's largest tourism market prior to the pandemic.

Gutierrez said there have been a lot of Koreans who are already fully vaccinated and wanted to travel, as well as those who want to travel to get vaccinated, and Guam wants to capture these markets.

Besides offering to pay for their return PCR testing, GVB also plans to offer tourists, as early as August 1, a shopping incentive up to $500 they can spend on Guam to help local businesses.

GVB said it could take longer for Japanese to travel abroad because of lingering issues with COVID-19 in the country.

On Guam, 77% of adults have already been fully vaccinated, closing in on the goal of 80% herd immunity by July 21.