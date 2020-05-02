GVB readies for long road to recovery

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday said the road to Guam's tourism recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is a long one, while the head of the tourism board expects that the island may not be able to welcome tourists back until at least July.

The governor expressed optimism, but acknowledged there will be difficulties and challenges along the way.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guam was exceeding its revenue projections and tourism was achieving record levels.

Tourism is at a standstill, with most flights to Guam canceled, resulting in about 91,000 lost airline seats and millions of dollars in tourism revenue losses, according to GVB numbers.

"As has been said nationally, reopening Guam won't be like flipping a light switch. It will be like watching the sunrise. It will be slower than any of us wants, but it will be measured and careful," the governor said at a tourism webinar hosted by the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Tourism recovery depends, at least in part, in regaining people's trust to travel again after the pandemic, she said.

For Guam's tourism industry to rebuild, two criteria need to be met, she said: Visitors feel safe on Guam, and residents must be assured that visitors are not infected.

A day earlier, the governor unveiled her phased economic recovery plan based on medical data and the ability to manage future COVID-19 cases.

GVB board Chairman Sonny Ada said July is the earliest date he thinks Guam will be able to see tourists again.

At the webinar, Ada and GVB President Pilar Laguana said the bureau is working on a recovery plan which, at this time, has about $2 million. A part of that is subject to legislative approval.

Of the total amount, $1 million was reallocated from capital improvement projects and some $1.2 million is from the rainy day fund. The latter is still "subject to legislative approval."

Sen. Therese Terlaje, tourism committee chair, introduced a bill authorizing GVB to access the full amount in the rainy day fund.

Terlaje said revenue projections are "alarming" but the challenges are surmountable.

GVB also asked the Legislature for support and guidance to secure funding through the CARES Act or grants and sub-awards, or from any available source.

The bureau is also working with Adelup to see whether it can get federal reimbursement for some COVID-19 related expenses, now at about $226,000.

While GVB's own recovery plan is not finalized, it's already seeing some of its first few components being rolled out such as the release of pre-recorded "Give Us A Moment" video, to be followed by the release of a "Get Up and Move" video.

GVB's Laguana said this is the time to inspire residents and future visitors, using social media.

Mary Rhodes, president of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, shared the hotel industry's preparation efforts including enhanced safety and sanitation protocols.

She encourages employers to use this time to update their health programs, insurance policies and emergency operations plans.

Resource persons at the webinar all agreed that COVID-19 has changed the tourism business, with expectations of regular use of masks, and frequent sanitation of surfaces from the airport to hotels and restaurants.

Guam Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro and Labor Director David Dell'Isola were also among resource speakers.