A tourism plan that goes beyond the pandemic era includes branding Guam as a culture-oriented travel destination, and could cost approximately $50 million, said Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said GVB has secured $20 million of the needed amount.

That's the American Rescue Plan funding that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero earlier said will be invested in GVB for the "Reimagine Guam" project to enhance Guam's tourism profile and bring back tourists.

GVB is looking forward to additional funding sources, including the massive infrastructure package that Congress recently passed and the anticipated passage of the Build Back Better bill, to fund the remaining $30 million or so, Gutierrez said.

"This might even be a public-private partnership," Gutierrez said. "It's a great project; it's a great vision. It's like Vision 2025."

GVB has not been drawing down the $20 million ARP funds for other activities because it's saving that full amount for the Reimagine Guam project, Gutierrez said.

The bureau has been working on a 2025 plan, much like the 2020 plan that was crafted in 2014. This time around, the governor and Gutierrez have been envisioning a more culture-oriented tourism plan.

Gutierrez gave a general idea of the reimagined tourism plan, which he said would look back to the 1970s when visitor arrivals and accommodation infrastructure started to grow.

"Why did people come here and why did they come back again? It's because of the people, the culture and the beauty," Gutierrez told The Guam Daily Post. "We go back to that date and then jump off to the 5G generation, mix the two up together but never forgetting that even our own children, our own people have to learn the culture. That's the gist of it."

The governor will unveil the details of the tourism vision, Gutierrez said.

The tourism plan that GVB and the governor's office have been working on looks beyond the COVID-19 pandemic years.

It's not known at this time, however, whether "Reimagine Guam" incorporates the legalization of recreational marijuana for adults, which has become a contentious issue for GVB.

Gutierrez said now that Guam has been officially off the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of destinations with COVID-19 risks, the island is working to see whether it can take a step further by tailoring its pandemic restrictions not based on what's going on in the U.S. but more on what's happening on the island.

"We want to be able to say we can do it ourselves, we can monitor ourselves; 92% of the people have been fully vaccinated and we have 22% boosted already, so all of these things that we have put in place to protect us and our visitors," he said, "and not subject to the whims of those people" in Washington, D.C.

Guam went from having a record high 1.6 million arrivals in fiscal year 2019, prior to the pandemic, to 60,343 arrivals in fiscal 2021. It's hoping that fiscal 2022 will see about 200,000 arrivals.

Today, the GVB board will hear from the bureau management and staff about the latest monthly arrival numbers, and the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant on bookings and flights, including Asiana Airlines' resumption of service.