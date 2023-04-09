Solar-powered bus shelters have been in the dark in Tumon as the Guam Visitors Bureau said it's in the process of getting them spruced up in the hotel and shopping district.

Twelve solar-powered bus shelters were installed along the Tumon strip in 2018 as part of the Tourism 2020 plan's objective to improve destination quality. The shelters include ones across PIC, at the Fountain Plaza and The Westin Resort Guam and at other locations in Tumon.

A concerned citizen who noticed the shelters powered down brought it to GVB’s attention last week and alerted The Guam Daily Post a week after not hearing back from the agency.

The Post reached out to GVB regarding the bus shelters under their purview. Although it was not shared how long the bus shelters have been powered down, officials confirmed the bus shelters' upkeep stalled shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.

“Supply chain issues around the world with parts have delayed a lot of the work that GVB has wanted to do with destination improvements, but the bureau is working within its limited resources to address these issues as quickly as it can. GVB thanks the public for its patience as it pushes forward with these aspects that are part of the overall tourism recovery efforts,” GVB stated.

The bureau confirmed an assessment of the 12 bus shelters was conducted in the last week of March. GVB’s Destination Development team noted five of the 12 bus shelters’ lighting fixtures were not working.

“Based on that assessment, GVB is in the process of replacing light fixtures and cleaning solar panels,” Josh Tyquiengco, GVB spokesman, told the Post.

Cleaning and maintenance services of the Tumon bus shelters were initially provided by Advance Management Inc., which carried out the services from May 2019 through April 2022.

According to GVB, the maintenance costs associated with that contract were:

• Fiscal year 2019: $18,939, May to September.

• FY 2020: $45,453.80, October to April.

• FY 2021: $45,453.80, May to September.

• FY 2022: $18,900, October to April.

After April 2022, the bureau's maintenance staff handled upkeep internally, however, when asked, GVB did not have a total cost for the repair of the five shelters.

“GVB does not know the total cost at this time, as it looks at the parts that need to be replaced,” GVB stated last week. “This project should be completed by end of this week. Additionally, the bus shelter located by SandCastle will be placed back to that area of Tumon after the Baldyga Group is finished with their renovation work.”