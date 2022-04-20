GVB rolls out campaigns in Korea, Japan to revive tourism

From in-person meetings with airlines and travel partners to launching aggressive social media blitzes, the Guam Visitors Bureau is ramping up its campaigns in Korea and Japan to revive the island's pandemic-hit tourism.

GVB officials are making the rounds in the island's major source markets to remind them about Guam's beauty, safety and proximity.

Today, GVB board Chair Milton Morinaga and GVB President Carl Gutierrez will lead a bureau delegation to Tokyo to deliver personally a message that Guam is "ready" to welcome back tourists after a COVID-19 pandemic-induced pause.

This follows a similar GVB visit to Seoul, South Korea, recently.

"To update them of our current status, how much we are ready to accommodate these people and to let them know what we are doing right now," Morinaga said of the visits, during a meeting of the GVB Japan Marketing Committee.

New video clips highlighting Guam's beauty will be launched soon on social media platforms, along with advertisements in Korea and Japan.

While in Tokyo, the GVB delegation will hold a press conference to help elevate awareness of Guam in Japan.

Morinaga particularly asked the GVB management team to put together a video presentation to highlight the convenience of going from Japan to Guam, which is about 3-1/2 hours away, versus a 6-1/2-hour flight time to reach Honolulu, Hawaii.

"Time is money," he said.

Japan and Korea have been lifting more and more pandemic restrictions for their citizens returning from travel abroad, which bodes well for Guam.

But GVB officials, during back-to-back meetings Tuesday afternoon of the Japan and Korea marketing committees, acknowledged that other destinations also are campaigning aggressively.

GVB director of global marketing Nadine Leon Guerrero said this is among the reasons GVB continues its offer of free PCR testing for tourists before they go back to their countries, an incentive program that will last through Sept. 30.

She also said there's an uptick in March arrivals from Japan to Guam as a result of the lifting of quarantine for fully vaccinated Japanese travelers returning after a trip outside the country.

Total arrivals to Guam for the first half of fiscal 2022 reached 48,567, or a 174% increase from the same period in 2021, but just a fraction of the pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, Guam saw a record-breaking 1.6 million arrivals.

United Airlines also said it will add more flights, operating Saturday morning and Sunday night from May 7 to June 2, GVB's Leon Guerrero said, adding that this means more arrivals are to be expected than initially forecast.

Some travel agencies have resumed their bookings, including Rakuten Travel, which began selling Guam seats April 15 for departures starting April 27, GVB officials said.

GVB board director Ben Ferguson, also Pacific Islands Club general manager, at the meeting of the GVB Korean Marketing Committee, noted the value of holding familiarization tours on Guam, such as one that concluded this week for Korean travel and media partners.

"These types of events are extremely important to our success and they allow us to show our business partners and this then allows them to show their customers that we are ready to accept their business," he said.

More of Guam's tourism-related businesses have reopened after a pandemic-induced closure.

GVB Korea market officials said, for this month, seat capacity was just over 6,000, reflecting the lingering impact of cancellations related to the omicron surge.

But in May, seat capacity for the Korea-Guam route is expected to be nearly 20,000, and then close to 30,000 by June, GVB officials said.

"In our meetings with the airlines, some of them have reported booking rates of over 1,000% from the opening, starting in April, so we’re hopeful that the (passengers) will be there to help sustain and allow the airlines to move," GVB's Leon Guerrero said.

Ferguson agreed that this is definitely a "good sign."