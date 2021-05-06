The Guam Visitors Bureau is asking Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses to test out its planned program of vaccinating vacationing Americans who live in the Asia-Pacific region.

Her response will help determine whether they'll launch a big campaign, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said on Thursday.

This, he said, brings "humanitarian support" to Americans needing and wanting to get vaccinated while also helping to stimulate the local economy when its main tourism markets of Japan and Korea are still grappling with the pandemic.

At this point, according to tourism industry representatives, nothing prevents American or U.S. citizens from getting vaccinated on Guam so long as they can show proof of their citizenship, whether or not they live on Guam.

The situation has changed from months ago, Perez and other officials said, when vaccine doses were still limited and only a small portion of adult residents were vaccinated.

American expats have already started coming to Guam to get U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized COVID-19 vaccine while vacationing for weeks.

Perez was among the main presenters at the joint general membership meeting of GVB, the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association and the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

Perez said GVB did not push vaccination tourism hard three to four months ago when it started receiving inquiries because at the time, the priority was getting Guam residents vaccinated.

"But now that we have achieved the threshold of 50% (local vaccination) and growing, I think it's time that we do something and at least start small with a proof-of-concept project," he said.

Perez shared that GVB President Carl Gutierrez asked the governor for an "allocation of 1,500 vaccines for us to test out this program in order to see if it really would work for us."

He outlined the benefits of pursuing vaccination tourism among American expatriates in the Asia-Pacific region if the pilot program is successful:

Help jumpstart the tourism value chain that's been in atrophy for more than a year of shutdown

Expand current business activity at hotels and restaurants beyond just weekends.

Help promote longer stay beyond just two weeks

Provide incremental revenue from non-government funding source

Positive geopolitical image to Americans living in Asia

Good optics for the island's economic recovery.

"Among the long-term benefits is that it would help scale up the financial viability of tourism-related businesses ahead of volume-driven business from Japan, Korea and Taiwan," he said.

The governor delayed to May 15 the plans to reopen tourism and ease post-travel quarantine because of recent clusters and cases that are still generally well below what was seen last year.

This story will be updated.