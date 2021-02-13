GVB seeks $7M-$20M to restart tourism

Guam Visitors Bureau officials on Thursday said $7 million to $20 million will be needed to "restart" the island's tourism industry in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, which has brought down arrivals to between 1,500 and 2,500 visitors a month.

In January alone, arrivals to Guam reached only 2,439, GVB's latest data shows.

They were mostly military personnel taking part in military exercises, as well as people traveling for business.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guam was welcoming 130,000-plus visitors a month.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez is upbeat about the bureau getting supplemental funding which he said could be $7 million as a start, or even $20 million, after hearing directly from both Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Del. Michael San Nicolas.

The bureau has been eyeing funding outside of the nearly decimated tourist attraction fund to help Guam's tourism reopen as early as April 1, and for it to recover in two to three years.

"There's a possibility that we would get seed money as we are really starting brand new with GVB," Gutierrez told the GVB board led by newly elected Chairman Milton Morinaga.

Citing his communication with San Nicolas, Gutierrez said a U.S. House of Representatives bill is being "fast-tracked" that would "provide supplemental funding to stabilize state, local, tribal and territorial visitors bureaus equivalent to the difference in revenues from their fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020 in order to support the reopening of their tourism economies."

Positive outlook

Despite arrival numbers still far from what they were used to, tourism officials pointed to progress in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening the tourism economy.

"Rapid testing, vaccine distribution are all coming together to create a positive outlook," GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said.

Throughout the pandemic, military and federal funds kept the economy alive.

With April as Guam's new tourism reopening target, GVB and its partners will soon be shifting from their "Give us a moment" marketing campaign to "Get up and move."

"It's a call to action campaign when the timing is right, estimating at late second quarter to early third quarter," Perez said.

The bureau has also remained in constant communication with its travel partners, he said.

GVB doesn't expect monthly arrivals to exceed 10,000 until July.

The revised fiscal 2021 arrivals are at a new low of 82,611. Guam saw a record-breaking 1.63 million arrivals in 2019, and the island used to have 225 flights per week.