GVB seeks help in addressing Tumon flooding

The Guam Visitors Bureau is asking the Department of Public Works for $50,000 to help fund flooding mitigation efforts in Tumon.

During a GVB board of directors meeting Thursday, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said the original storm water system in the area was designed for a 50-year flood.

“So the ponding basin and the three culverts underway were sufficient and require regular maintenance for it to work,” he said.

The storm water system withstood Supertyphoons Chataan and Pongsana in 2002, noted Perez.

“There was absolutely no flooding down there during those two major storms. The problem is there has been a maintenance neglect for more than 20 years. So you have mud buildup that is calcified, other junk and even furniture, if you can believe it, that is clogging up the storm water discharge,” Perez said.

Under the GVB board’s approval, a ponding basin was completed and work on culverts was in progress, according to Perez.

“But we had to stop because we exhausted the $260,000 budget that we had,” he said.

The recent flooding in Tumon earlier this week was caused by negligence on the part of the contractor, Perez said.

“Initially we were told there was a rubber bladder that was left in the culvert and no one could access that because the water was full and it was too dangerous for anyone to go down into the culvert to track the bladder safely on Monday afternoon,” Perez said.

On Tuesday, four bladders were removed from the culverts which were severely restricting the discharge as well as the holding capacity of the storm water system, according to Perez.

“These were left in place and not taken out when we told the contractor to stop work because we ran out of money,” he said. “We have requested Public Works to give us some assistance because at the end of the day, this is really a DPW responsibility.”