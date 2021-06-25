GVB seeks ways to lower Air V&V costs after some travelers cancel

The island's tourism czar has acknowledged some prospective travelers have backed out of the COVID-19 vaccination and vacation program because of cost concerns.

The $880 in additional Air V&V fee, per traveler, includes three PCR tests. That's on top of the nightly hotel room rate.

These are turning off potential customers, said Guam Visitors Bureau President and CEO Carl Gutierrez on Thursday.

"Some of them, as a matter of fact, decided to just back out," he said.

Gutierrez and other officials on Thursday said as travel requirements could be eased by the first week of July, this could reduce the cost for Guam-bound travelers.

Gutierrez said if the requirement for COVID-19 testing prior to arrival is removed, it would greatly reduce the cost for those coming to Guam under the Air V&V Guam USA vaccine tourism.

GVB is asking for at least a week of lead time to be informed of the changes so the bureau can notify travelers.

A 'more palatable' option for visitors

GVB expects the first charter flight from Taiwan to arrive July 6, followed by another July 10 and then July 14.

"We will ask the governor to give us some lead time to go out and market Air V&V with the protocol that's going to come in place in the first week of July. That way looks like it may cut down vaccination costs and testing to probably more than half, so that will make it more palatable for people to book these things," Gutierrez said.

The GVB board received Gutierrez's request for the bureau to cover the $75 cost of Sara alert health monitoring from the $880 Air V&V added fee since that is meant to benefit the whole community, not just the tourists.

Hours earlier, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said at an economic forum that her Physicians Advisory Group had recommended the lifting of additional travel restrictions when 75% of Guam's adult population is fully vaccinated.

"I will bring this to my team for further discussion," she said.

That 75% is equivalent to about 90,029 fully vaccinated adults 18 years old and older.

Latest numbers

As of Thursday morning, there were 86,165 fully vaccinated adults on Guam, or nearly 72% of all adults on Guam. GVB officials said 75% could be achieved sometime this week.

The governor's larger goal is to achieve 80% herd immunity by the time Guam marks its 77th Liberation Day on July 21. That means getting 96,031 adults fully vaccinated.

At the economic summit, the governor also announced restoring 100% occupancy, lifting the cap on social gatherings and making the wearing of masks optional after July 21 if herd immunity against COVID-19 is reached.