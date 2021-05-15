GVB sets aside $1M for vaccine tourism

Members of the Guam Visitors Bureau board Friday unanimously approved a $1 million budget to start marketing and promoting the island as a COVID-19 vaccination and vacation destination for Americans living in countries where vaccination rollout remains slow.

The GVB board, however, deferred a vote on funding a similar campaign to entice non-American visitors, such as those from Korea, Japan and the Philippines, to get their vaccinations while enjoying Guam's sandy beaches and other attractions.

The original proposal was to fund GVB's Air V&V – "vaccination and vacation" – program with $3 million, to include marketing and promotions to entice both American and non-American visitors.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, at a Friday afternoon press briefing on the COVID-19 response, said she supports the concept of vaccinating American expatriates on Guam as humanitarian aid, among other things.

She said the head of Operation Warp Speed, Army Gen. Gustave Perna, also supports raising Guam's dosage allocation if the demand for vaccination among American expatriates increases.

But she said the team she tasked to develop an implementation plan for vaccinating expats has yet to present a formal proposal to her.

That's also the reason she has not yet made a decision on GVB's request for 1,500 doses for its Air V&V program.

With or without that implementation plan, however, American expatriates are free to come to Guam to get vaccinated. The vaccines are from the federal government and are available free to all U.S. citizens.

Right now, American expatriates stay for two weeks at a beachside hotel, with free meals, for the duration of the 14-day quarantine, all paid for by the government of Guam. While in quarantine, they can still work remotely.

The government shortened the quarantine to 10 days effective May 15, for travelers entering Guam who are not fully vaccinated.

After the expats' release from the government quarantine hotel, they check in at a hotel or short-term rental at their own expense, and then get vaccinated.

If they choose the double-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, they need to stay on Guam for another three to four weeks. That's when other tourism industry players can fully benefit from the vaccination tourism, officials said.

If they choose the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine, then the expat will be free to go after their quarantine and vaccination, the governor said, because anyone has a choice of the vaccine they want.

Right now, there is no proposal to require American expats to pay for their own meals and lodging while in mandated government quarantine before getting their free vaccine.

From $3M to $1M

The GVB board's vote on the $1 million marketing and promotional campaign budget capped a lengthy discussion Thursday and Friday on the merits of spending up to $3 million under the original proposal.

The funding is diverted from the Matapang Beach Park and Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park upgrades, lighting improvement and maintenance program, which GVB expects to be funded using portions of the federal American Rescue Plan.

At the meeting, some board members, including Sam Shinohara, balked at the initial proposed amount for lack of specifics on where it's going to be used, among other things.

But, Shinohara, who also is the managing director, Asia/Pacific, of United Airlines, shared the rest of the board members' support for the program to jump-start the tourism industry. Shinohara suggested funding the program with an initial $250,000, and later recommended $500,000.

GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez, Vice President Gerry Perez and other officials expressed frustration with what they perceived as the board's lack of trust in the management's ability to manage funds to help restart the industry.

Perez said the management has been doing its best to come up with package plans for visiting expats, but part of that planning requires knowing the budget they have to operate with. The amount also would be used for advertising and promotions.

Part of the frustration Perez shared is that other places, such as Hawaii and New York, already have been offering vaccination and vacation programs for tourists, while Guam could not launch its program because it is still debating whether to fund a similar program.

"We need to get this industry back on track," he said. "We need to jump-start the economy."

Gutierrez said not giving the management an amount it's comfortable with "is limiting our ability" to market and plan.

Perez also said because there's funding doesn't necessarily mean the management will use all of it at once, but an amount would at least give the bureau a starting point.

For some board members, part of the hesitation to fund Air V&V, whether $1 million or $3 million, is the lack of clarity of how the tourism industry will benefit from it.