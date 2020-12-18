GVB: 'Significant' arrivals not until later next year

Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez on Thursday said while the island could start seeing some arrivals from around March to June 2021, the "significant" numbers aren't expected until about July to September.

This comes a day after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Guam's tourism is reopening in the first quarter of next year, giving the industry a window from January to March to get ready.

GVB board Chairman Sonny Ada, at the same time, said it's important that the governor is "setting the tone, direction and timeline she'd like to see Guam COVID-safe and ready for visitors."

"It’s important we remain optimistic and strive for readiness, but also knowing the best-made plans can turn at any moment," Ada told The Guam Daily Post. "The virus is still in control but we are making strides vetting best options to move forward and in adapting our business and lifestyles to better protect ourselves under this pandemic."

With a new target tourism reopening date, GVB is shifting its social media campaigns from "Give us a moment" to "Get up and go," Ada said.

Airlines coming back

United Airlines and a few other airlines from Korea have not altogether stopped services to Guam during the COVID-19 pandemic, but other airlines have.

Perez, a guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Guam's virtual meeting, said Japan Airlines "has indicated coming back end of January or sometime in February," and so have other airlines.

He said between January and March there could still be some uncertainty as to whether Guam can keep current progress in controlling COVID-19, including a low positivity rate, hospitalization levels and risk score.

"We might start seeing green shoots of activity by March and into April, May and June but not really anything significant until perhaps later in the fourth quarter" of fiscal 2021, Perez said. That's the July-to-September time frame.

Many of the estimated 27,000 pandemic-displaced workers that availed of federal unemployment aid are from tourism-related businesses, so an industry reopening could mean a return to work for many.

Guam posted a record-breaking 1.6 million arrivals in fiscal year 2019, and then plunged by 53% to only 757,385 in fiscal 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism officials earlier projected that fiscal 2021 could be worse, but the arrival and use of COVID-19 vaccines starting this week is adding optimism that things could start changing for the better.

Korean market

The Korean market, Perez said, is likely to "lead the charge" in arrivals as Japan is focused on the pandemic-delayed Olympics that's being rescheduled to open in July 2021.

The CNMI is also partly reopening its tourism early next year, to the Korean market.

If there are direct flights from Taiwan next year, their citizens could also be among those visiting Guam next year, Perez said.

The governor plans to lead a Guam delegation to Taiwan early next year to boost economic partnership, including enticing travel to Guam by Taiwanese tourists.

Perez, who mainly presented GVB's position on the impact of the adult cannabis industry on Guam's tourism during the Rotary Club virtual meeting, said the bureau is also working with the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association to get as many businesses as COVID-19-safe as possible.

'Long crawl-out period'

He reiterated that Guam isn't anticipated to have a V-shaped recovery similar to what it had during the SARS crisis, when tourism arrivals were back to pre-SARS levels in five months.

"This is going to be a long crawl-out period because of major disruptions in the marketing and distribution channels of the travel industry," he said.

Tourism, a volume-driven industry, now also has to adapt to a new reality that takes into consideration social distancing and touchless travel, among other things.

Quarantine, other issues

Ada said Guam also has to address the issue of quarantine, which at the moment is still 14 days upon arrival. It's the same with Guam's major tourism markets of Japan and Korea.

"Quarantine requirements here and in our source markets is a fundamental matter that still needs to be resolved. So the bureau has a keen interest in this progress," he said.

GVB, he said, is also committed to protecting Guam and its family-friendly image.

As tourism was at a standstill, GVB helped public health efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 including aggressive campaigning on the COVID Alert App and a strong push for rapid testing.

"Thank you to the people of Guam for their efforts to be COVID-free. Testing, tracing, living the COVID protocols does work. We need to keep at it every day," Ada said. "And finally, we, the industry, have to come out of this pandemic much better than the pre-COVID norms."