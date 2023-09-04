GVB, South Korea's consulate general discuss new strategies

Possible new air routes and innovative marketing strategies to benefit Guam and South Korea were discussed Aug. 30 in Honolulu by the Guam Visitors Bureau and the consulate general of South Korea.

Consul General Lee Seo Young and Carl Gutierrez, GVB president and CEO, shared the strong alliance between South Korea and the United States, including the rich history between Guam, Honolulu and South Korea.

Lee expressed the importance of keeping a close partnership with Guam and highlighted the safety and security of Korean travelers visiting the island. He also recognized Guam's quick post-Typhoon Mawar recovery in providing free transportation, hotel, and food assistance to the tourists.

Gutierrez shared GVB's latest programs involving the island's community, culture and natural beauty. He said he appreciated Head of Mission In Kook Kim's involvement in the island culture since 2021.

Gutierrez also emphasized the need for new air routes that connect South Korea to Guam and neighboring islands, like Palau and Saipan, and he asked for the consul general’s support.

“I am very appreciative to all Korean visitors who have led the way in Guam’s tourism recovery since COVID-19. So far this fiscal year, they make up about 61% of the tourists to Guam,” Gutierrez said. “We can continue boosting Korea arrivals and eventually provide new air routes for travelers in our region.”