GVB: Taiwan charter flights, visitors flowing to Guam in July

Charter flights from Taiwan, and the visitors onboard, continue to flow to Guam as the island’s tourism industry recovers from the devastation of Typhoon Mawar.

Some 250 travelers from Taiwan arrived this week as part of a corporate travel group, the Guam Visitors Bureau announced in a news release.

But there’s no word yet from airlines about the return of direct flight service between Taiwan and Guam.

In the meantime, GVB has been pushing to keep travel from the high-spending source market open via charter flights. According to the release, charter flights will continue to arrive every five days through July 30 via Taipei-based Starlux Airlines.

A total of 4,000 Taiwanese visitors were projected to arrive on Guam through the charter schedule, which began April 1.

Taiwanese tourists are the top spenders in Guam’s visitor markets, with prepaid and on-island expenditures reaching more than $2,000 per person, GVB said in the release. During the record tourism period of fiscal year 2019, Taiwan was Guam’s third-largest source market, behind Japan and Korea, GVB’s research data shows. More than 28,000 visitors from Taiwan came to the island at the time.

The travel group that arrived Wednesday is part of Yung Shiu Insurance Broker Co. Group members came in via Starlux and Korean Air. GVB provided a greeting for the vacationing group, with an appearance from Kiko the Ko’ko’, and helped arrange optional tours.

The tourism agency has been pushing Guam as an ideal location for corporate events, such as seminars and exhibitions, called the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, or MICE, market.

“We welcome the employees of Yung Shiu Insurance and hope they enjoy ... Guam during their time here,” GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez said in a statement. “The Taiwanese visitor market is very important to us. Not only are they the bigger spenders, ... they have a cultural significance that really brings us closer through our Austronesian roots.”

According to a GVB industry update last week, Starlux has been discussing the possibility of resuming direct flights between Taiwan and Guam, which will be evaluated in the future.

There’s no current plan to resume direct flight service to Guam at Taipei-based EVA Air, due to limited aircraft and crews, the update stated. There’s a similar fleet and manpower shortage at China Airlines, Taiwan’s state-owned airline, and direct service to Guam is under evaluation.