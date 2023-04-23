The Guam Visitors Bureau and the island's Taipei Economic and Cultural Office worked together once again on Earth Day to unite the community in cleaning up the island.

A day after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero proclaimed April 22 as Earth Day and April as Earth Month, hundreds of members of the community gathered to clean up Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park at Ypao Beach as part of the joint effort.

Saturday's TECO-GVB Earth Day Beach Clean Up marks the third year in a row the cleanup has been done.

TECO Director General Paul Chen told The Guam Daily Post since it began in 2020, which was also when TECO opened in Guam as the “de facto” consulate for Taiwan on island, the number of participants has only grown.

“The first year we had 100. … The second year we had 250. This year, we have more than 500,” Chen said near the pavilions of Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, as participants were making their way to the beach with gloves on and trash bags in hand.

Chen added the goal of the event was not only to keep the “island clean for the future” but to unite the community.

“Not just the Taiwanese community but also the Chinese community, Palau community, (Federated States of Micronesia) community and CHamoru community, all together to focus on one common goal: to clean up our island and preserve our beach, all for the better future for our next generation,” said Chen, who was also commended for his efforts through a legislative resolution presented by Sen. Amanda Shelton before the cleanup began.

Some of the participants picking up trash were from the nonprofit mentorship organization Mañe'lu, and they were glad to see people helping the cause.

“It's cool. It's nice to see everyone in the community helping out, working together,” Mañe'lu case worker Kiki Dubose told The Guam Daily Post. “Whenever you have the opportunity to come out, clean up, give back to our planet you should always take that chance because it's important.”

Support

GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez was also present at the beach cleanup and explained the collaboration with TECO comes from the long-standing support he has had for Taiwan, especially in their efforts to be included in international organizations such as the World Health Organization.

“We are here to show Taiwan is our partner,” Gutierrez told the Post, while also mentioning the second resolution signed by several senators on the day relative to “reaffirming support” for Taiwan's participation as an observer in international organizations.

Chen then added TECO's efforts with the cleanup is just another way to show Taiwan is willing to help.

“During the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan donated thousands of masks (and) equipment to Guam to fight against COVID-19, so Taiwan has the ability to help,” said Chen.