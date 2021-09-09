GVB to vote today on proposed $1M budget for tourists' testing

As early as October, Guam may start paying for the first thousands of tourists' COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing before they return to their home country, as an incentive for them to travel to the island.

This would depend on the Guam Visitors Bureau board's vote this afternoon on a proposed $1 million budget that would cover visitors' return PCR testing.

The funds would come from fiscal 2021 estimated unallocated funding at the close of the fiscal year.

GVB said the free PCR testing program, once the budget is approved, will start in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which begins on Oct. 1, "or as determined by management."

A PCR test could cost between $150 and $200, or more, and GVB said it will negotiate with local health providers to acquire the best unit price.

If the PCR test costs $200 each, then the $1 million budget if approved could cover the first 5,000 eligible tourists.

Guam has relaxed most pandemic travel restrictions, and GVB has been planning tourist incentive programs especially for its main source markets of Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Most recent tourists to Guam were from Taiwan under GVB's Air V&V or vaccination and vacation program.

GVB in August announced the delay to February 2022 the launch of the $500 shopping incentive program for eligible tourists.

PCR tests have become the industry standard regarding entry and re-entry into a destination or home country.

GVB said most travelers shoulder the expense of their initial antigen or viral test to board an airline carrier and the initial PCR cost to avoid quarantine on Guam.

"Alleviating the cost of their exit PCR will help them allocate more of their funds for optional tours, accommodations, and other local expenditures," GVB said.

The bureau also said competing destinations have instituted a program to cover the PCR costs for travelers.

"And in order to stay competitive amongst those destinations, we should offer a similar cost reduction to our visitors," GVB said.

Other motions that the GVB board is expected to vote on today: