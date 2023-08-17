The Guam Visitors Bureau and representatives from the island's tourism industry have been traveling around Korea, spreading the Guam message to potential visitors this month.

According to a news release from GVB, over 300 travel agents and airline partners met Aug. 2-4 with the Guam delegation, which provided updates on the island and worked to create new relationships as part of a "Korea roadshow." Busan, Daegu and Gwangju were stops along the tour – the first since 2019.

Tourism arrivals to Guam rebounded largely from Typhoon Mawar in July, with the Korean market coming in strong, The Guam Daily Post has reported. Korea has been Guam's main tourism source market in recent years.

"Korea continues to be our top market and we are grateful for this opportunity to reconnect with travel agents, airline partners and media in prospective areas outside of Seoul," said GVB board director and Core Tech chairman Ho Eun a statement. "The enthusiasm and responses we've experienced are very promising. Thank you to all the Guam partners who joined us and made the roadshow a huge success."

The Guam delegation included representatives from:

• Core Tech International Corp. (Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort Guam, and Bayview Hotel)

• Crowne Plaza Resort Guam

• Fish Eye Marine Park

• Guam Ocean Park

• Hoshino Resorts Guam

• Hyatt Regency Guam

• Lotte Hotel Guam

• Onward Mangilao Golf Club

• Pacific Islands Club Guam

• Royal Orchid Hotel

• Sentry Hospitality

• Westin Resort Guam

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech.

Mud Festival

Shortly after the roadshow, GVB officials and a CHamoru cultural delegation went to the Boryeong Mud Festival, according to the release. The festival brings more than a million international and domestic visitors every year.

Local musicians Vince San Nicolas and Suemalee Quinata came along, with Miss Guam International 2020 Franky Lynn Hill also joining in.

GVB hosted a giveaway event at the Guam booth, sharing local delicacies and souvenirs in an effort to increase social media followers for the agency.