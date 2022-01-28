The island's tourism is on the road to recovery in fiscal year 2022 despite the ongoing omicron-driven COVID-19 surge, with total air seats and passengers expected to surpass the staggeringly low 60,000 arrivals in fiscal 2021, Guam Visitors Bureau officials said Thursday.

Airlines revised their forecast, with about 1 million air seats available for fiscal 2022, compared to fewer than 500,000 in fiscal 2021, based on data GVB officials presented Thursday at a board meeting.

The load factor, or actual number of passengers using available seats, however, is historically much lower, with GVB earlier forecasting only up to 200,000 arrivals this fiscal year. These forecasts are subject to change, GVB has said.

All this is in contrast to prior discussions of about 38,000 flight seats the omicron surge could cause to be canceled, or about 14,000 passenger travel cancellations from January to March.

Moreover, the U.S. Pacific Air Forces Cope North 2022 military exercise is expected to bring additional tourism revenue in February as some 1,000 of the participating military personnel are expected to stay in Tumon hotels, GVB officials said.

Optimism

Guam is seeing its fourth COVID-19 surge, driven by the highly contagious, but less severe, omicron coronavirus variant, which adds to the tourism industry's optimism, GVB officials said.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said there's pent-up demand for travel, and he hopes the fiscal 2022 "recovery trajectory" - derailed by omicron in the first quarter - will resume in the second quarter.

Arrivals went up to about 24,000 from October to December 2021, a 282% increase from the same quarter the prior fiscal year.

Despite some cancellations because of omicron, Guam managed to see 3,331 arrivals from Jan. 1 to 17, a nearly 137% increase from a year ago, based on GVB data.

Since early 2021, Guam has been allowing fully vaccinated travelers to skip quarantine.

But Perez said it's the return protocols that "frustrate the travel market." Some restrictions in Guam's source markets are starting to ease, however.

South Korea, for example, on Wednesday reduced its 10-day quarantine to seven days for vaccinated travelers, Perez said.

"People miss traveling," Perez said, adding that online interaction lacks the sensory experiences that traveling provides.

International travel organizations are pointing to "travel optimism despite current travel restrictions," Perez said.

Asia, in particular, is reopening its tourism.

"So, despite the lingering issues we have with the omicron and other COVID infections, it appears that, institutionally anyway, people are starting to prep for a turnaround and so we're just optimistic that this would start to turn a corner for us," he told the GVB board.

Seats, arrivals forecast

Earlier, GVB officials presented a wide range of arrival projections for fiscal 2022, between 85,000 and nearly 202,000.

That would be higher than the 60,343 arrivals in fiscal 2021, although nowhere near the record-breaking 1.6 million arrivals in fiscal 2019 prior to the pandemic.

At the meeting, Perez presented airlines' revised air seats forecast for fiscal 2022 versus 2021:

• Japan - 377,880, or a 272% increase.

• South Korea - 237,743, or a 148% increase.

• Taiwan - 18,952, or a 390% increase.

• Philippines - 114,320, or a 252% increase.

• U.S.-Hawaii - 130,368, or a 103% increase.

• Other - 153,882, or a 292% increase.

The actual load factor is only a fraction of available seats.

For this fiscal year, there are more airline seats projected from Japan than from South Korea, which, prior to the pandemic, was Guam's largest source of tourists.

Flight schedules

Despite the optimism, some flight schedules remain on hold.

Japan Airlines flights from Japan and some United Airlines flights also from Japan are pushed back to late March. However, United's Flight 196 and 197 from Japan never stopped during the pandemic, GVB said.

China Airlines flights from Taiwan to Guam have been forecast for March, while Eva Air and Starlux flights have been projected for June.

Asiana Airlines has delayed the resumption of its flights to Guam, some 19 years after it stopped flying the route.