GVB: Tourist arrival numbers looking up

Arrivals to date are looking positive compared to the "disaster" that was 2021, when the tourism industry was still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerald Perez.

In fiscal 2021, Guam welcomed only 8% of the arrivals seen the prior year.

This fiscal year, Guam not only is largely exceeding projected arrivals per month, but with such low numbers from last year, the island also is seeing significant growth in arrivals from its source markets.

Korea is a lead market in this growth. In April this year, the number of Korean arrivals grew more than 3,600%, with about 3,200 visitors coming to Guam compared to the 86 that arrived in April 2021.

The preliminary May numbers also are promising, showing that Korean arrivals grew 7,516% compared to last year. That corresponds to more than 5,400 visitors from May 1 through May 22, compared to the 72 who arrived in May 2021. Guam remains far from the pre-pandemic tourist arrivals of more than 133,000 a month.

"On my way over here to the meeting, I noticed the trolleys, they had like half a dozen people in the trolleys. Yesterday, I noticed a couple trolleys had people riding them already and going to the different business establishments. So that was very good," Perez said as he delivered an industry update to the GVB membership during a meeting Tuesday.

For Guam's total projected arrivals versus actual arrivals this fiscal year, February dipped by about 16%. Perez said that was partly due to the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

April arrivals were projected at 12,565 but the actual tally Perez reported Tuesday was 10,401. But Perez said these numbers were not complete and the numbers don't include military visitors.

Next big deal

Perez also presented what GVB hopes to be the next big deal as far as tourist attractions on Guam - the island's first "smart" theme park.

"Pleasure Island was the big deal over 25, 30 years ago. And we've not had a big deal since that time," Perez said.

There are two strategic goals behind re-imagining Guam's tourism industry: increasing the island's destination value and financial yield per visitor, and developing capacity to perpetuate and sustain the island's cultural heritage.

These goals are focused on creating educational and fun experiences that perpetuate interest in the island's history and culture, creating the high-tech smart park, and creating a catalyst to upgrade infrastructure quality and augment capacity on island.

This re-imagining could become a $50 million endeavor. The governor has pledged $20 million through American Rescue Plan funding.

The concept presented Tuesday envisions turning the Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park into a vibrant smart park. Perez said tourism officials are talking to owners of an adjacent empty lot to incorporate the development of that area and increase the footprint of the park.

The smart park would provide an opportunity to revitalize Sagan Kotturan and cultural attractions, enable exploration of 5G opportunities, attract private investment for the development of new hotels and attractions, and encourage ancillary initiatives, such as developments of autonomous electric trolleys or an advanced waste management system, Perez said in his presentation.

Perez said officials hope to turn some of the plans into reality within three to five years.