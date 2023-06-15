Small businesses that support the tourism industry can get some direct relief from the Guam Visitors Bureau, which is offering grants of up to $25,000 with the goal of getting tours, restaurants and other services up and running in time for a summer visitor surge.

A number of business operators appeared Wednesday at GVB headquarters in Tumon, where applications were already being accepted and processed. Payouts will be determined based on the need of the applicant, and are being pushed out as quickly as possible, according to GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez.

A full $2 million was allocated by GVB for the grant program, and payouts are subject to the availability of funds.

Businesses that qualify for the Tourism Assistance Program include:

• Tourism-related businesses that will be open on or before July 15, 2023.

• Businesses that can certify they are directly related to or in support of international or military guests visiting Guam.

• Businesses that can provide evidence of economic/financial hardship or that can provide evidence of damage associated with Typhoon Mawar.

Applications can be downloaded online at guamvisitorsbureau.com/destination/tap.

Guam 'ready to receive' visitors

Large tour groups of Korean and Japanese visitors are expected to start arriving around July, The Guam Daily Post has reported.

Gutierrez told gathered business owners that GVB is aiming to prove that Guam as a destination is back to normal in the wake of Typhoon Mawar.

“We're going to show them what has just been done over the last three weeks, that we're ready to receive them and it's the same destination. So we need you to be up and running when we invite them here, because we're going to sell Guam as ready,” he said.

The goal is to keep airlines running to and from Guam, and to prevent potential visitors from cancelling any flights. A media push, with images of the destruction caused by Mawar juxtaposed against pristine beaches and other tourism destinations post-cleanup, is also in the works.

"Our goal is to make sure that we get the word out to the people in our source markets, particularly Korea, that we are open (and) we are stable,” Gutierrez said.

GVB set aside $1 million to assist the nearly 5,000 tourists stranded after Mawar with hotel accommodations and transportation. But after hotels waived costs and the Korean consulate assisted with rides, only about $30,000 was spent. The leftover money was funneled into the grant program, along with another $1 million from GVB’s funds.

'We’re resilient'

The money was appreciated by John Ray Aguon, whose carabao ride business down at the Valley of the Latte Adventure Park in Talo’fo’fo' was already hurting amid the COVID-19 tourism slump.

“Opening my business in 1996, I started down in Chamorro Village,” Aguon said. "And I went through all the typhoons and everything, but just recently, COVID (hit)."

He said he’s had thousands of visitors take pictures with his carabao over the years, and “I’ll never stop until I die. If my carabao dies, I’ll just get another one. Even if I get $1, it’s better than $0, and I appreciate that.”

“We had to throw a lot of meat out,” said Derrick Maniebo, who operates the Grill Sgt. food truck at the Valley of the Latte and at Chamorro Village.

Maniebo said they’re set to work trying to rebuild facilities in Talo’fo’fo'.

“We got to use whatever we can to bring back ... business and to try and help. ... I have a lot of my workers (who) lost their job,” he said.

The Talo’fo’fo' River rose about 4 feet during Mawar, and lifted all the docks at the park out of the water and threw them down on the bank, said Dan Tydingco, president of Valley of the Latte LLC. They even had to rescue a boat that was blown out into Talo’fo’fo' Bay.

“But the point for us is, we’re resilient,” Tydingco said, adding that they’re planning to get operations up and running by next week.

“What they're doing here is so important to us,” he said. "Because it's not just about getting the cash to recover, it's getting the excitement for the industry to get behind them to reopen and get our island going."