GVB urges 10,000 rapid COVID tests

Members of the Guam Visitors Bureau on Thursday voted to recommend to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero a new strategy to control the further spread of COVID-19 by deploying an initial 10,000 test kits that would give results in up to 15 minutes instead of up to three days.

GVB officials expressed frustration with the positivity rate worsening despite ongoing efforts to control it, so they came up with a strategy they said is practical and cheaper than the current one.

"The current test-and-trace strategy since inception is not making a significant impact," said GVB Vice President Gerry Perez. "The PCR tests are accurate, but the lab processing takes three days for results."

The current polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test approach, he said, can miss the most infectious stage of the virus, which is two to three days after exposure.

Hospitalizations continue to climb

As of Thursday evening, 88 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were added out of 1,044 tests reported, according to the Joint Information Center. That's an 8.4% positivity rate, which is lower than the most recent weekly average of 15%.

Hospitalizations have risen. Seventy-eight were hospitalized as of Thursday evening: 64 at Guam Memorial Hospital; 11 at Guam Regional Medical City and three at Naval Hospital Guam. A day earlier there were 71 hospitalized COVID patients.

GMH had the highest number of patients in the intensive care unit at 11. GRMC had three COVID patients in the ICU and Naval Hospital had one.

GVB recommends making available cheap, quick, simple repeat testing kits for COVID-19, using at least $1 million in federal relief funds.

"You catch the disease upon testing, not three days later," Perez said.

The concept, Perez said, is direct and an instant intervention to interrupt virus transmission "using rapid antigen tests, which are less expensive and more plentiful and can deliver faster results."

There are now several testing products on the market for a fraction of the cost of today's PCR test on Guam, Perez said.

GVB is not recommending any particular test kits, but they encourage an investigation of the available products based on "price, scale, accessibility and consumer choice."

"Doing the same thing for many months over and over and over and expecting a different result is obviously not acceptable," Perez said.

The GVB board said the strategy, if considered by the governor, will be able to:

• use quick tests to break the infection chain by instant detection;

• do better than 3% PCR rate by doing rapid, repetitive tests;

• use repetitive testing to identify cases before symptoms show;

• allow self-testing or testing at a place of employment to reduce transmission.

'Not perfect'

GVB officials have taken an active role in helping to find ways to control the spread of COVID-19.

While they admitted they are not health experts, they said the only way tourism or the Guam economy as a whole can reopen is by getting infection rates under control.

So Perez and the rest of the GVB management and staff worked on the strategy that the board voted to adopt on Thursday.

The vote was also a green light for GVB President Carl Gutierrez, Perez and management to formally present the proposal to the governor.

"It's not perfect," Perez said. "But perfection can be the enemy of getting anything done."

Perez said any idea at this time is worth considering, given that the current conditions are "very alarming."

Board Chairman Sonny Ada has said if the positive rates are reduced to a minimum, Guam could gear up for the reopening of tourism in January or February 2021.

Most airlines that used to transport tourists to Guam have not returned. Earlier plans to establish a quarantine-free travel bubble for Guam's main markets of Korea, Japan and Taiwan came to a halt when persistent spikes in COVID cases began in early August.

CARES Act funds

GVB's proposal seeks to tap at least $1 million in CARES Act funding to secure an initial 10,000 test kits and 5,000 follow-up test kits.

Perez said it's better to use federal relief funds to prevent the spread of the infection rather than spend most of it on the consequences of the infection.

The governor said there's still about $56 million in direct coronavirus relief funds that need to be spent by Dec. 31, or it must be returned to the federal government.

That direct relief to GovGuam is just a portion of the $1.63 billion that the federal government authorized for Guam, the bulk of which is for pandemic unemployment benefits.

The proposal, Perez said, is not to replace but to "augment" the Department of Public Health and Social Services' current strategy that includes using PCR testing.

A member of the governor's physicians advisory group, Dr. Felix Cabrera, told mayors on Wednesday that Guam is currently "losing this fight" against COVID-19.

Guam now has 69 COVID-related deaths, nearly 4,000 confirmed positive cases, and more than 60 current hospitalizations.