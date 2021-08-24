GVB: Vaccine mandate 'would make it difficult to continue' Air V&V

Guam's mandate to show proof of full vaccination to be able to dine in at restaurants or visit bars and museums would make it difficult to continue the vaccination and vacation program, according to the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Right now only the Air V&V program has been bringing in new arrivals to the island, GVB said, mostly from Taiwan.

This is besides military personnel and returning residents.

Vice President Gerry Perez said GVB supports and understands the governor's intent to enforce restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 cases and improve Guam's hospitalization rate.

"However, this executive order would make it difficult to continue our Air V&V program, which has been the only real activity of an industry that has been shut down for a year and a half," Perez told The Guam Daily Post.

Air V&V tourists, mostly getting their first dose or single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of arrival, won't be able to dine in at restaurants or visit bars and other venues because they won't be able to show proof of full vaccination.

This is at a time when GVB is seeking more tourism-related businesses to reopen because tourists have started arriving though still at small numbers, and while GVB management has been having challenges getting some board members' support for more funding for the Air V&V program.

Tourists and others on Guam not fully vaccinated, however, can still shop at malls and retail stores, and visit beaches and most tourist spots such as Two Lovers Point.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two weeks after getting their second dose of a Moderna or a Pfizer vaccine. These are based on guidance from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Those who are unable to show proof of full vaccination, including Air V&V tourists, can still go to restaurants and bars for these limited activities:

To order, pick up or pay for food or drink for take-out orders; and/or

To use a restroom.

Based on Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's executive order, individuals at least 12 years old must first show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before being allowed entry into restaurants or shopping mall food courts, bars, movie theaters, boat cruises, museums, swimming pools and other specific venues.

"It will be more challenging for local businesses, the thousands of tourism-related employees, and the visitors that are intent on getting immunized and vacationing in Guam," Perez said of the executive order.

'One of the safest destinations in the world'

Despite this, Perez said GVB will continue to work with Guam's source tourism markets to articulate Guam's aggressive COVID-19 containment.

Perez cited the more than 80% of Guam's adult population, or those at least 18 years old, who have been fully vaccinated.

"Our island continues to lead the nation with the highest vaccination rate for a community and we are not shying away from promoting Guam as one of the safest destinations in the world," Perez said. "We will monitor this temporary situation and we encourage the community to continue to work together to contain our cases."

GVB's Air V&V has brought some 1,500 tourists from Taiwan alone. American expatriates and other visitors from other Asian countries such as the Philippines, Thailand, Japan and Korea have also visited Guam to get vaccinated while vacationing, but GVB has been unable to keep track of their numbers.