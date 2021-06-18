Guam Visitors Bureau officials on Friday said they want to launch the COVID-19 vaccination and vacation program for American expats on Saturday, especially now that the Department of Public Health and Social Services said the protocols are generally acceptable.

At the Friday meeting of the Governor's Reopening Task Force, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez also outlined "ideas" on incentivizing frontline tourism sales workers, tourists and airlines. There's no final decision on any of these, since other members suggested other ways.

Some examples:

Håfa Price campaign gives tourists vouchers at half price and receive full purchasing value, to be sold in $150 increments or $300 value, which they can use at restaurants, retail stores, tours, among other things.

Frontline sales force Håfa Reward program for those selling or booking 10 or 25 passengers, and win roundtrip air ticket to Guam or 50% off of hotel stay.

Håfa Flight for airlines would either pay half the cost of operating flight to Guam, pay or reimburse the $8.29 passenger facilitation charge embedded in the air ticket, or provide a minimum revenue guarantee per flight of $20,000 to $50,000.

At the task force meeting, GVB President Carl Gutierrez said Public Health has taken a while to approve the proposed protocols for the Guam Air V&V or "vaccination and vacation" program.

"The governor is quite concerned that (you) dragged this out pretty much for almost two months and that we haven't launched it. She's not aware that the last stage is with you," Gutierrez told Public Health medical operations chief Chima Mbakwem at the meeting.

Mbakwem said he's reviewed the proposed protocols that participating hotels submitted, and they are generally acceptable since they ensure there would be no contact with the general public during the days of quarantine but a few more details needed to be finalized.

"I think we're good to go with this," Mbakwem said at the Friday meeting.

Gutierrez said if that's the case, then Public Health can give its formal approval before the close of business and the governor can give her final blessings so that the program could be launched on Saturday, June 19.

Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes and other tourism industry representatives said at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and when there wasn't any COVID-19 vaccine yet, hotels were able to safely house the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and similar protocols will be in place.

They said DPHSS also has to consider that a large portion of the population is now fully vaccinated, and that hotels have their pandemic standard operating procedure in place.

The Public Health official said contact tracing would be much easier if an American expat who's here for Air V&V tests positive or shows symptoms because their contacts are very minimal.

They will be picked up from the airport and sent directly to the hotel of their choice, and then get their COVID-19 vaccination the following day.

Moreover, if they test positive or with symptoms, they could isolate from their own hotel room or transfer to a government isolation facility, task force members said.

Even without the Air V&V program protocols, American expatriates from Thailand, Japan, the Philippines and other countries have already come and gone to Guam in recent months, to get COVID-19 vaccine that they still couldn't get from their host countries.

Tourism officials said there's sentiment among expats that they prefer vaccines that are authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, namely Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines.

Any American citizen whether living or visiting Guam can get free COVID-19 vaccination, paid for by the federal government.

With the Air V&V program, Guam's tourism economy is expected to benefit from the arrival of American expats, whether they'd be here for three days or 32 days or longer, because they get to choose which hotel packages they want.

The main difference is that the expat under the Air V&V program, could get vaccinated on the second day of arrival, as opposed to waiting for day 6 or 10 to get it.

Right now, the government of Guam pays for the beachside quarantine hotel of American expats and any other non-vaccinated travelers coming to Guam, including free meals.

With Air V&V, they can book in advance with the participating hotel of their choice, and the package includes arrangements for their transportation, vaccination and meals.

If an expat opts for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine, then the visitor could choose to leave Guam on the third day.

GVB anticipates that most expats will choose to get the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, so they could vacation on Guam for up to 32 days.

Gutierrez said some groups of American expats have planned to hire charter flights just to get their COVID-19 vaccination on Guam. Most of Guam's hotel rooms were emptied out when the pandemic hit, although military stays and local staycations kept many of these hotels open with limited occupancy.

GVB and other tourism partners are pushing for the expansion of the Air V&V program, to include non-American travelers.

On that end, the governor has started communicating with the White House to see whether the federal government can increase the number of vaccine doses for Guam to accommodate non-Americans.

If this is approved, then Air V&V's market would expand tremendously since a number of Asian countries still don't have robust vaccination numbers and their residents could try to get them on Guam, GVB officials said.

This story will be updated.