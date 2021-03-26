GVB wants updates for tourism markets on Guam's COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The Guam Visitors Bureau is working to hire a marketing company to help share news of what Guam is doing to reopen its tourism market in a way that's safe for the island and for visitors.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez reported to the board of directors that the request for proposal was sent out and responses are due today, Friday.

Board members said it would be good to get information out to the source markets on Guam's vaccination efforts.

Much of the discussion at Thursday's meeting revolved around preparing for the reopening of Guam's tourism industry, including vaccination efforts islandwide and specifically for industry workers, and quarantine requirements for Guam as well as for the home countries for anyone traveling.

The governor said if at least 50% of the population is vaccinated by May 1, tourism can reopen and quarantine restrictions will be amended. There's been no word though on what those amendments might be and when they'll be effective.

Similarly, GVB board committees noted that source tourism markets in Asia are still working on vaccinating their population and there's no details on what their travel requirements will be.

GVB Board of Directors, however, said Guam is ahead of the curve in terms of vaccinating its community.

"No one is doing it yet, we're vaccinating 16 years and older," said a board member. "That's positive news we can send out."

GVB staffers noted that information is being sent out to source markets as much as possible. However, directors said it's important that Guam start capitalizing on the fact that it's working to immunize 50% of the adult population by May 1 but also build herd immunity by July 21.

As part of this effort, GVB along with the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, American Medical Center and Guam Regional Medical City are working to provide a vaccination clinic specifically for tourism industry workers within the next week or so at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

Guam State Surgeon Dr. Mike Cruz, on Wednesday, pointed out that the effort to ensure workers in the tourism industry are vaccinated against COVID-19 also "sends a positive signal to our source markets."

Board members said many international governments are watching Guam to see how it handles the reopening. They hope that a smooth reopening, that includes safety precautions such as testing tourists upon arrival, will leave a positive impression on governments as they create travel policies for their residents.

Vaccine passport

The board also discussed the possibility of a "vaccine passport" or some sort of documentation that shows a traveler has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The issue, officials said, is there's no standard yet in the documentation of vaccination, which raises concerns about what's acceptable documentation in various countries.

"That's why major companies, like Microsoft, are trying to come up with documentation," said board treasurer Sam Shinohara. "That's a new project that the U.S. is talking about."

Board members said some airlines are already assisting with the confirmation of COVID-19 test results and said perhaps airlines also can assist with confirming vaccination once a uniform process and documents are finalized.