GVB weighs lone $2.4M bid versus $900K Tumon streetlights budget

Fixing and upgrading Tumon's streetlights may have to wait a little longer after the Guam Visitors Bureau received only one bid of $2.4 million, which is a lot more than GVB's $900,000 budget for the project.

Some light pole components are inoperable, missing or damaged in various spots along Pale San Vitores Road, GVB said.

The same goes for the streetlights along the road leading up to John F. Kennedy High School and Kmart, which also is part of the upgrade project.

GVB has been trying to make Tumon and other tourist areas more safe and secure, especially with the return of tourism after the pandemic standstill.

The invitation for bids for the Tumon Bay lighting improvement project drew only one bid submission when it closed Nov. 29, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez reported to the board.

"We’re looking at this because we have $900,000 to spend, and this is part of the hotel occupancy tax bonds that needed to be spent before the end of the year, and the only bid submittal was $2.4 million," he said.

The submission is under review by GVB's engineering consultant.

With the big gap, Perez said, GVB is considering a reshaping of the specifications "to fit available funds."

"The idea is to see whether we can scope down the specifications so that we can at least get some improvement with the lighting with the budgeted amount that we have," Perez said.

It's been years since Tumon's streetlights have undergone major upgrades.

The project area covers 18 streetlight panels, which control up to 391 sidewalk and streetlight fixtures mounted on 337 streetlight poles with either single- or double-fixture configurations.

GVB said the scope of work includes an initial assessment of all streetlight panels, pole assemblies, conduits and wiring.

It also includes the repair of light pole fixtures, attachments, components, base plate covers and selected pole arms.

The Tumon streetlight improvement project is separate from the Guam Power Authority's recently announced project to install 1,500 additional streetlights, Perez said, responding to a question from GVB board Chair Milton Morinaga.

Perez said, in passing, maybe GPA "should just do it with our money," before saying these are different projects.

'Website glitch'

A glitch in the GVB website, meanwhile, extended the bid submission deadline for GVB's Tumon landscaping project for a week. The new due date is Dec. 17.

Perez said some prospective offerors weren't able to upload their project specifications because of an issue with GVB's website.

"The reason for the extension ... is to make sure that our website glitch is not used as an excuse for any protest," Perez told the board.

Instead of awarding one Tumon landscaping contract, GVB decided to divide the projects into six zones so more small businesses can compete with bigger companies.

For example, the area covering Hyatt Regency Guam to Westin Resort Guam would be one contract, and another from Westin Resort Guam to the Pacific Place intersection and then to Hotel Nikko Guam.

These aren't the only recent procurement bid requests that GVB has had problems with. The bureau put out a bid for the illumination of the Pale San Vitores Road medians for the holidays, but no company submitted a bid.

GVB decided to light up Tumon using on-island resources, but, by that time, Guam stores already had run out of supplies needed. As a result, Tumon is now much dimmer than during previous holidays, although hotels have put up their own Christmas lights and decorations.